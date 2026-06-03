Revelstoke Capital Partners Launches Revelstoke Frontier to Accelerate and Embed AI and Automation Across the Firm and Portfolio

DENVER, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelstoke Capital Partners ("Revelstoke" or "the firm"), a Denver-based private equity firm focused on the healthcare services, healthcare technology, and health and wellness sectors, today announced the launch of Revelstoke Frontier. Revelstoke Frontier was created by adding two new senior leaders to the firm focused on accelerating AI adoption and technology optimization across Revelstoke and its portfolio companies. Revelstoke Frontier is designed to deploy AI and automation to create durable, sustained value while reinforcing the deep provider-patient relationships that anchor the Revelstoke portfolio.

Revelstoke believes the AI opportunity in healthcare is significant and that technology and innovation will allow providers and payers to modernize delivery models, lower the total cost of care, reduce administrative burden, and improve patient outcomes. The mission of Revelstoke and its portfolio is to make patients' and providers' lives better, and Revelstoke Frontier's dedicated investment in AI talent and infrastructure positions the firm at the forefront of this change.

Revelstoke has welcomed the following leadership hires with deep AI and technology operational experience:

Max Delahanty joins the firm as Director of AI and Data Science within the firm's value creation team, and is responsible for identifying, prioritizing, and executing AI and automation initiatives across the portfolio and Revelstoke. Mr. Delahanty was most recently a Senior Principal at Publicis Sapient, where he led AI-enabled operating model redesign and healthcare due diligence work for private equity and strategic clients. Previously, he was with BCG's Payor, Provider and Services practice and a Manager at Deloitte, where he co-founded an innovation team and built structured AI partnerships for a Fortune 50 health insurer.

Wade Lowder joins the firm as Managing Director of Technology, also within the firm's value creation team. He works with portfolio companies to build scalable technology environments and infrastructure, advance clinical applications, execute M&A integration, and support the overall deployment of transformative automation initiatives. Wade was most recently the CIO at CCRM and SVP of Information Technology at InnoVage. Mr. Lowder has held several leadership roles spanning risk advisory, M&A, security, IT operations, and technology transformation.

"Investing in technology, AI, and innovation is critical in furthering Revelstoke's mission in reducing the cost of care, enabling access to care, elevating provider experience, and in delivering strong outcomes," said Simon Bachleda, Founder and Managing Partner of Revelstoke. "We welcome Max and Wade to the Revelstoke team to continue deepening the firm's expertise in advancing these capabilities within our portfolio companies."

Together, Max and Wade strengthen the firm's commitment to its portfolio companies by giving them access to skills and direct support in AI adoption and technology transformation. As management teams navigate growing their businesses in a rapidly evolving data and technology landscape, Revelstoke continues to invest in experienced resources that not only advise and identify the relevant opportunities but then drive implementation and execution across the portfolio in purposeful and measurable ways.

"We think carefully about where we invest within the team to provide what we deem the best capabilities, practices, and tools to our management teams. AI and technology are areas where the pace of change is high, and having in-house expertise allows us to move quickly to make meaningful impact on our companies as well as their patients and customers," said Samantha Gordon Webb, Partner and Head of Portfolio Transformation Group at Revelstoke. "Max and Wade are transforming the way we partner with our portfolio companies as we seek to accelerate value creation opportunities."

About Revelstoke Capital Partners

Revelstoke is a private equity firm formed by experienced investors who focus on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare services, healthcare technology, and health and wellness sectors. Revelstoke partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to execute a disciplined organic and acquisition growth strategy as it strives to build exceptional companies. Revelstoke is based in Denver, Colorado. For more information, please visit revelstokecapital.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Jennifer Hurson

LLYC

[email protected]

845.729.3100

SOURCE Revelstoke Capital Partners