Revelstoke Capital Partners Names New Operating Partner

DENVER, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelstoke Capital Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm, announced today it has expanded its team with the addition of Ron Kuerbitz as an Operating Partner. He becomes the firm's fourth operating partner and will be responsible for providing strategic guidance and industry expertise across Revelstoke's portfolio of leading healthcare services companies.

Earlier this month, Mr. Kuerbitz was named CEO of Upstream Rehabilitation Inc., a portfolio company of Revelstoke. Upstream is the third largest provider of outpatient physical therapy services in the United States.

"I am pleased to have the opportunity to work closely with one of the premier healthcare services private equity firms in the country," said Mr. Kuerbitz. "The healthcare investing landscape is changing rapidly and creating significant opportunities for healthcare specialists like Revelstoke, which makes this an exciting time to be joining the team. I aim to use my experience and perspectives to support the firm's continued growth."

Mr. Kuerbitz was the founding CEO of agilon health and led the development of that company from its inception. agilon's operating models, technology, solutions, capital and team provide the resources needed by physician practices to make the leap from fee-for-service to integrated payment and delivery, even in markets that have no experience with provider-risk contracting and operations. Under Mr. Kuerbitz's leadership, agilon's revenues grew eight-fold as operations expanded to partnering with 1,200 physicians serving 150,000 patients. Prior to joining agilon health, Mr. Kuerbitz was the CEO of Fresenius Medical Care North America, the leading provider of products, pharmaceuticals and services to the renal community. In that capacity, he led Fresenius' growth from $9 billion to $13 billion in revenue and its strategic shift from fee-for-service dialysis care to population health management for the renal disease population.

Mr. Kuerbitz is a graduate of Albion College and received a J.D. from Yale Law School. He is also a member of the Advisory Board for Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health.

"Ron brings an impactful, differentiated skill set to our group," said Simon Bachleda, co-founder and Managing Partner at Revelstoke Capital Partners. "He has built a successful career as a preeminent executive leader in the healthcare space, and we are confident his experience will bring new perspectives and capabilities to our firm."

About Revelstoke Capital Partners

Revelstoke is a private equity firm formed by experienced investors who focus on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Revelstoke partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to execute on a disciplined organic and acquisition growth strategy as it strives to build exceptional companies. Revelstoke is based in Denver, Colorado and has approximately $2.3 billion of assets under management. Since the firm's inception in 2013, Revelstoke has completed 76 acquisitions, which includes 18 platform companies and 58 add-on acquisitions.

