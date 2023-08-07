Revelstoke Capital Partners Raises Funds with $1.7 Billion of Committed Capital

News provided by

Revelstoke Capital Partners

07 Aug, 2023, 07:05 ET

DENVER, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelstoke Capital Partners ("Revelstoke"), a Denver-based private equity firm with $5.8 billion of assets under management, announced today that it has completed the successful fundraising for Revelstoke Capital Partners Fund III, L.P. ("RCP Fund III") and various affiliated investment vehicles totaling $1.7 billion. RCP Fund III substantially surpassed its target of $1 billion.  

"We are exceptionally proud of the firm we've built over the last decade with the dedication and perseverance from our highly skilled team of investment professionals, in-house value creation specialists, and internal operations executives," commented Simon Bachleda, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Revelstoke. "We have never been more excited about the current market opportunity in the healthcare services sector, and we look forward to investing our new capital into compelling risk-reward investments while supporting our portfolio companies in their next stages of growth."

"We believe that the healthcare services industry will prove to be highly resilient through market dislocations. Even as the global economy navigates a challenging environment, there remains significant demand for high-quality healthcare procedures, products, and services," added Mr. Bachleda. "We will continue to be disciplined in our efforts to identify attractive investment opportunities in one of the largest and fastest growing sectors of the U.S. economy."

Revelstoke has raised three flagship private equity funds, three single-asset continuation vehicles under the EPIC series, and numerous co-investment vehicles since its inception in 2013. Since 2018, the firm has raised $3.7 billion of equity commitments to execute on its strategy of working with entrepreneurs and management teams to build market-leading healthcare services companies.

"We are deeply grateful for the continued support from our existing investors and are delighted to welcome many new limited partners to Revelstoke. We are pleased with the continued expansion of our diverse investor base which includes a broad group of pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, endowments, and family offices from across the globe," said Russell Cassella, Managing Partner.

Houlihan Lokey Capital, Inc. served as placement agent, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP provided legal advice to RCP Fund III.  

About Revelstoke Capital Partners

Revelstoke is a private equity firm formed by experienced investors who focus on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related health and wellness sectors. Revelstoke partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to execute a disciplined organic and acquisition growth strategy as it strives to build exceptional companies. Revelstoke is based in Denver, Colorado and has approximately $5.8 billion of assets under management. Since the Firm's inception in 2013, Revelstoke has completed 184 acquisitions, which include 26 platform companies and 158 add-on acquisitions.

Contact:
Caroline Luz
Lambert
203-570-6462
[email protected].com

SOURCE Revelstoke Capital Partners

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.