Revention and DoorDash Team Up to Offer On-Demand Logistics Services

"The combination of our industry-leading POS and mobile & online ordering solution with the integration of DoorDash uniquely positions us to provide a scalable and comprehensive solution from the order to the customer's front door. Whether you are an independent operator or a national franchise, we are offering businesses a solution to grow more efficiently," said Rahul Bakshi, Vice President of Products and Marketing at Revention.

"We share in Revention's commitment to empower local businesses by providing them with on-demand access to DoorDash's strong logistics platform," said Casey North, DoorDash's Vice President of Drive. "This partnership will enable us to further offer scalable, quality services that will help restaurants build their brand, engage their customer base, and increase sales outside their four walls."

The industry leader in restaurant POS and online ordering, Revention optimizes the ordering process unique to delivery operations. Now, with the integration of DoorDash, restaurateurs can get their food to more customers more efficiently.

To learn more about how to optimize your delivery operations, please visit: https://blog.revention.com/top-pizza-delivery-system-features-optimize-delivery-operations

About Revention

Revention is the industry-leading provider of restaurant ordering and management solutions. Our Point of Sale software streamlines restaurant and scales from a single location to hundreds. Purposely built by restaurant professionals for restaurant professionals, Revention provides delivery, mobile & online ordering, loyalty, management and payment processing services. Our 24/7/365 US-based world-class customer support enables you to control costs, increase revenue, and delight your customers. Learn more at www.revention.com.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in over 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. DoorDash Drive is the last-mile logistics platform that powers direct delivery for any business. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com

