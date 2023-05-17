MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and ATLANTA, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Cycle Associates , the leader in outsourcing solutions to enhance healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and accounts receivable management (ARM), has partnered with Prodigal, the pioneer of consumer finance intelligence, to elevate patient experience and improve clients' bottom lines.

Revenue Cycle Associates Connects with Prodigal to Drive RCM Outcomes

Since 2005, Revenue Cycle Associates has used their RCM expertise to create value-oriented revenue cycle strategies and streamline accounts receivable to increase cash flow and boost financial results while enhancing their clients' brand images.

Medical payments and debt continue to be a hot topic, meaning Revenue Cycle Associates' work is high profile, in addition to being central to their clients' businesses. Ensuring they stay at the forefront of their industry is vital.

By adding Prodigal ProNotes and ProVoice, Revenue Cycle Associates is modernizing workflows and opening the door to increasing their collectors' efficiency and performance.

"Our commitment to improving the patient experience on behalf of our clients leads us to look for innovative ways to support our collectors so they can achieve the best outcomes for everyone," said Mark Craig, Revenue Cycle Associates CEO and Founder. "Prodigal's solutions let us do that by using smart automation to allow us to focus on what matters - people."

By implementing ProNotes , Revenue Cycle Associates will be able to reduce after-call wrap time and improve collectors' productivity and in-call focus.

Using Prodigal's AI Intent Engine, which is trained on more than 250 million consumer finance calls, ProNotes summarizes and standardizes call notes to provide consistency and clarity.

And Revenue Cycle Associates has chosen to use ProVoice to help with collector training, minimizing agent variability and improving interaction quality.

Rather than managers manually listening to calls, ProVoice analyzes complete conversations, tagging and scoring calls to bubble up any interactions that might require follow-up. This insight provides supervisors a high-level view of collector performance and areas for improvement.

Shantanu Gangal, CEO and Founder of Prodigal, is looking forward to seeing ProNotes and ProVoice help to achieve these goals.

"The patient and client-centered approach of Revenue Cycle Associates is a perfect fit for our AI's expertise in consumer finance conversations," Gangal said. "We're excited to improve patient experience and drive outcomes for the RCM industry one bill at a time."

About Prodigal

Prodigal is the pioneer of consumer finance intelligence. We use artificial intelligence to illuminate conversations in loan servicing, collections, auto finance, banking, healthcare RCM, and more. Our solutions turn analysis into action with real-time agent assistance, automated notes, and quality assurance. Nearly one in five U.S. borrowers has engaged with Prodigal over 250 million conversations, and we won't rest until every player in the loan lifecycle experiences the relief of better communication, context, and clarity.

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Prodigal's global team is on a mission to build the intelligence layer that powers consumer finance. With the backing of domain experts, technology leaders, and top investors, including Accel, Menlo Ventures, and Y-Combinator, Prodigal is poised to become the next iconic vertical SaaS company. To learn more, visit ProdigalTech.com .

About Revenue Cycle Associates

Founded in 2005, Revenue Cycle Associates provides solutions for every facet of Revenue Cycle management, specializing in Consulting, Insurance Billing, Denial Management, Extended Business Office and Bad-Debt Collections. Our desire is to exceed client expectations in both our collection rates and quality customer service.

For media inquiries, contact:

Jennifer Durishin, (650)802-7795

