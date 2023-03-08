Revenue Cycle Consultancy Chi-Matic Joins Chartis

The acquisition brings together Chi-Matic's industry-leading, Epic-focused revenue cycle technology and services with Chartis' deep revenue cycle operations and IT expertise.

CHICAGO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartis, a comprehensive healthcare advisory firm, announced today it has acquired Chi-Matic, a consulting organization that enables Epic-based healthcare organizations to transform their revenue cycle through technology, process improvement, and improved staff efficiency.

Based in Verona, WI, and founded in 2018, Chi-Matic is a boutique consulting organization that has developed proven solutions to help healthcare organizations optimize and improve results within their revenue cycle. The company was ranked as the #1 provider of Revenue Cycle Optimization in 2023 by KLAS Research, an independent research organization whose "Best in KLAS" report recognizes software and service vendors who help healthcare professionals improve patient care.

"By combining Chi-Matic's unparalleled revenue cycle technology capabilities with Chartis' strengths in revenue cycle strategy and operations, we are uniquely positioned to partner with clients to achieve next generation revenue cycle effectiveness," said Ken Graboys, Chartis Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Chi-Matic founder Chirag Bhargava added, "Becoming part of the Chartis family is a fantastic way for us to achieve our growth objectives while continuing to offer innovative, proprietary solutions that help clients realize the full potential of the revenue cycle to support a patient-friendly experience."

Chartis was also named "Best in KLAS," earning the #1 ranking for Overall Healthcare Management Consulting Firm for the third consecutive year in 2023 and #1 in Digital Transformation Consulting for the second consecutive year.

The addition of Chi-Matic advances Chartis' commitment to offer clients industry-leading capabilities, services, and resources to help achieve transformational results.

