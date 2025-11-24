Revenue Optics Announces the Appointment of Sonal Chowdhury as Senior Manager - Strategic Operations

Seasoned transformation leader from Shell, Caterpillar, and GE brings enterprise-grade program discipline and ISO-certified AI expertise to a strategic operations role during a period of rapid expansion.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Optics, the fastest-emerging consultancy redefining inside-sales transformation for the North American B2B distribution sector, today announced the appointment of Sonal Chowdhury as Senior Manager – Strategic Operations. This hire marks a step-change in the firm's operating maturity and reinforces its accelerated path toward category leadership.

A Statement Hire at a Strategic Inflection Point

Revenue Optics is experiencing surging demand from private-equity-backed distributors modernizing their commercial engines. As inside-sales adoption, outbound coverage, and AI-enabled sales workflows scale across the sector, the firm is investing in senior operators who can industrialize execution at pace.

Sonal brings nearly two decades of transformation leadership across Shell, Caterpillar, GE, Rolls-Royce, Infosys, and Essar—organizations known for precision, complex program delivery, and operational rigor. She has led multi-million-dollar programs in operating-model redesign, governance, portfolio orchestration, digital adoption, and AI-driven performance improvement.

ISO-Certified in AI — A First-Mover Advantage for Distributors

Sonal also brings a distinction rarely found in distribution:

ISO-Certified in Artificial Intelligence (AI Systems Management & Governance)

This credential positions her at the forefront of AI readiness, governance, and responsible deployment—capabilities distributors increasingly need as they adopt AI-powered CRM, pricing intelligence, and next-best-action engines.

Leadership Commentary

"Our velocity is increasing, and we're building the operational frameworks that support scale at enterprise grade," said Ali Hasham, Founder & CEO. "Sonal's combination of Fortune-100 transformation experience and ISO-certified AI expertise gives us an unfair advantage. Her governance fluency and program discipline will accelerate every initiative across the firm. This is a watershed hire."

Sonal shared her perspective:

"Revenue Optics is architecting the future state of inside-sales for distributors — with speed, clarity, and intent. AI-driven operating models are no longer optional, and this firm is uniquely positioned to operationalize them at scale. I'm excited to help build the cadence, systems, and governance backbone that will power this next chapter of growth."

About Revenue Optics

Revenue Optics is built by former sales leaders with decades of distribution expertise. The firm helps distributors and sales-driven organizations achieve sustainable growth by aligning sales strategy, recruiting, and enablement into one cohesive system. Positioned as Distribution's Growth Engine, Revenue Optics specializes in inside sales transformation, SDR recruiting, and performance-based consulting—equipping clients with the talent, tools, and operating discipline to modernize their sales models, expand account coverage, and unlock the next era of organic growth.



