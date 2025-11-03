Revenue Optics Ignites AI Revolution in Industrial Distribution

The firm doubles down on AI-driven enablement, appointing Akansha Jaiswal to architect the intelligent growth system behind the Modern Sales Machine.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Optics today announced a sweeping investment in AI and automation infrastructure, signaling a decisive break from business-as-usual across the industrial distribution sector. The firm has appointed Akansha Jaiswal as Senior Manager, Growth Systems & AI Enablement, a newly created leadership role charged with building the intelligent operating system for B2B growth.

"Distributors are drowning in disconnected data and legacy process," said Ali Hasham, Founder & CEO of Revenue Optics. "This is our line in the sand. We're not tinkering — we're rewiring the growth engine of an entire industry."

From Lagging to Leading

Long seen as a laggard in digital transformation, the $8 trillion distribution industry now faces an inflection point — and Revenue Optics intends to lead the charge.

The firm's multi-phase initiative fuses CRM, analytics, automation, and enablement into a single, AI-driven infrastructure designed to generate measurable EBITDA lift and real-time performance visibility.

"Akansha's arrival marks a hard pivot from incremental improvement to systemic transformation," Hasham continued. "We're building a learning, adaptive, and compounding growth system — one that moves faster than the market."

The Architect of Acceleration

Jaiswal brings deep experience scaling automation ecosystems across high-growth enterprises. As Senior Product Operations Manager & Chief of Staff at Wokelo AI, she oversaw a $1 million ARR portfolio and deployed over 20 enterprise automations spanning sales, finance, and client delivery.

Earlier tenures with Unacademy, PhonePe, and Nestaway honed her mastery of data-driven execution and AI-powered customer systems.

At Revenue Optics, she will embed generative intelligence into every layer of client delivery — from CRM and funnel analytics to enablement dashboards and predictive forecasting.

"This isn't about efficiency," said Jaiswal. "It's about dominance. We're fusing consulting discipline with automation intelligence to create what distribution has never had before — a growth engine that thinks."

Engineering the Modern Sales Machine

The move cements Revenue Optics' role as the category architect for the Modern Sales Machine — an integrated, data-driven model engineered to deliver above-market growth for private-equity sponsors and national distributors.

Revenue Optics' investment represents one of the boldest modernization bets in the sector to date — positioning the firm as the architect of a new operating era for industrial growth.

"Speed is the new moat," Hasham concluded. "And we're building the systems that make it permanent."



About Revenue Optics



Revenue Optics is built by former sales leaders with decades of distribution expertise. The firm helps distributors and sales-driven organizations achieve sustainable growth by aligning sales strategy, recruiting, and enablement into one cohesive system. Positioned as Distribution's Growth Engine, Revenue Optics specializes in inside sales transformation, SDR recruiting, and performance-based consulting—equipping clients with the talent, tools, and operating discipline to modernize their sales models, expand account coverage, and unlock the next era of organic growth.



