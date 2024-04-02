Revenued Launches Online Marketplace for Small Businesses

Revenued to provide new insights and resources to support underserved small businesses, enabling them to sustain growth and thrive in a competitive landscape

CORAL GABLES, Fla., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenued , a leading fintech helping small businesses (SMBs) access working capital, releases its online marketplace that will give SMBs exclusive access to tailored resources and insights to support growth and stability. The marketplace is available now exclusively to Revenued customers.

SMBs often migrate to larger banks seeking stability, yet they are traditionally underserved, frequently encountering significant challenges such as limited access to credit and capital and burdensome fees that erode profit margins. Due to the lack of support and tailored solutions, SMBs face the risk of delinquency. Recognizing these gaps, Revenued's marketplace steps in where traditional banks fall short.

"As banks continue to tighten their offerings, it has become increasingly imperative to provide SMBs with alternative avenues for success," said Sol Lax, CEO of Revenued. "Revenued is committed to providing SMBs with support beyond financing solutions such as banking, insurance, compliance and marketing. Our new marketplace empowers SMBs unique insight into solutions that best suit their individual needs."

At its inception, Revenued's marketplace concentrates on three verticals: banking, insurance and compliance, providing small businesses that are traditionally underserved, with a curated list of vendors and platforms that offer small business solutions. Additionally, Revenued customers will have exclusive access to discounted services and special offers.

Later this year, Revenued intends to expand the marketplace offering by incorporating additional verticals. The expansion aims to provide small and medium-sized businesses with access to essential resources that will drive their long-term growth and stability. For more information about Revenued and financing solutions, please visit www.revenued.com .

About Revenued

Founded in 2020, Revenued serves as a trusted fintech resource that helps small businesses access working capital on demand. It leverages advanced technology and underwriting to offer flexible terms and the industry's fastest response times for SMBs. Revenued believes SMBs deserve a spending limit that grows with their revenue in real-time. Revenued's Flex Line + Business Card is a solution built for all businesses, including those with subprime credit. Learn more at www.revenued.com.

