REVERB by Hard Rock® Hamburg Featured In TIME's Annual List Of The World's Greatest Places

HAMBURG, Germany, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TIME reveals the annual list of the World's Greatest Places, which highlights 100 extraordinary destinations to visit and stay, including REVERB by Hard Rock® Hamburg as one of the exciting new places. REVERB by Hard Rock® Hamburg celebrated its grand opening earlier this month and is located within the historic St. Pauli Bunker and vibrant neighborhood known for its bustling port, remarkable architecture and cultural scene. REVERB by Hard Rock® is a unique hotel brand designed to be an energetic cultural hub for connection, creation and inspiration among music fans, locals and travelers alike.

REVERB by Hard Rock® Hamburg features rooms, a range of culinary options, Hamburg's largest public rooftop garden and a concert hall REVERB by Hard Rock® Hamburg Featured In TIME’s World’s Greatest Places 2024 List

"We are proud that REVERB by Hard Rock® Hamburg has made TIME's annual list of The World's Greatest Places. We hope it inspires travelers to visit Hamburg and our carefully curated hotel that provides the ideal atmosphere for connecting with other travelers and exploring this vibrant and eclectic city," said John Rees, Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations at Hard Rock International.

To compile this list, TIME solicited nominations of places—including hotels, cruises, restaurants, attractions, museums, parks, and more—from its international network of correspondents and contributors, as well as via an application process, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences.

REVERB by Hard Rock® Hamburg is complete with 134 rooms and suites with stunning views of the expansive Hamburg cityscape or harbor, a range of culinary options including KARO&PAUL by Frank Rosin offering international culinary fusion and the Constant Grind coffee shop offering regional classics amongst other eateries, as well as Hamburg's largest public rooftop garden and the Georg-Elser-Hall which can host 2,200 people for concerts and cultural events. The REVERB Hamburg City Guide was specially curated in collaboration with Hamburg insiders and local artists, to provide the best tips on local hot spots.

Room rates start at €160 per night. Learn more at reverb.hardrock.com/hamburg/ and visit TIME for the full list.

About REVERB by Hard Rock®

REVERB by Hard Rock® is a new select-service hotel designed for the modern music lover; a sanctuary for the eclectic, a place for fans to gather and experience a melting pot of music culture. The hotel features a modern, urban design, user-friendly integrated technology and a program that focuses on local music, food and lifestyle. Hard Rock has been celebrating the spirit of music for nearly five decades; with REVERB, they shine the spotlight directly on the fans. For more information about REVERB by Hard Rock, visit reverb.hardrock.com.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 309 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. Its Unity by Hard Rock ™ global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties around the world. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 88,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock Hotels has been honored by J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for five consecutive years, and among the top Upper Upscale Hotels four times in five years. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021 and has since been honored fourfold. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB-) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com .

