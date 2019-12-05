Revered Tiffany Name Creates Elegant Framework for Morphy's Dec. 12 Fine & Decorative Arts Auction

DENVER, Pa., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perennially, one of the most beautiful sights of the Christmas season in Pennsylvania is Morphy Auctions' Fine & Decorative Arts pre-auction gallery preview. The warmth of rare antique leaded-glass lamps, the fiery sparkle of fine gems and the iridescence of Art Nouveau vases combine to create an atmosphere of luminescence and traditional quality that bidders look forward to, year after year. This holiday season, Morphy's will present a 767-lot Fine & Decorative Arts Auction on Thursday, December 12 led by exquisite designs from Tiffany Studios, including scores of rare table, floor and hanging lamps.

Tiffany Studios 'Poppy' table lamp, 22½ inches tall, signed on shade and base. Estimate $100,000-$150,000 Extremely rare and important Tiffany Studios 'Poppy' inkwell, designed by Clara Driscoll, bronze and Favrile glass, impressed 'TIFFANY STUDIOS NEW YORK 867,' engraved signature 'L.C. TIFFANY FAVRILE.' Estimate $40,000-$60,000

Topping the Tiffany lighting selection is a 22½-inch-tall table lamp with a leaded-glass shade in the "Poppy" motif. Featuring richly hued red and pink poppies in concert with a band of green leaves against a mottled light-blue background, this stellar example of Tiffany artistry is signed on both the base and 17-inch (diameter) shade. The auction estimate is $100,000-$150,000.

An exotic masterpiece, a circa-1910 Tiffany Studios table lamp with a "Venetian" leaded-glass shade stands 21 inches tall on a foliate, "jewel"-studded gilt-bronze base. The densely arranged glass segments run the gamut of warm honey, gold, and ruby hues pleasingly punctuated by violets and greens throughout. From a long-held collection, it carries a $50,000-$80,000 estimate.

A stunning Tiffany bronze and leaded, stained-glass chandelier in the "October Night" pattern displays a quintessentially Art Nouveau botanical theme of red berries interspersed within an overall network of branches and leaves. Suspended from four chains, the shade is signed "TIFFANY STUDIOS NEW YORK." Ever since it was purchased in 1980 from Lillian Nassau (New York) – the world's foremost source and authority on Tiffany lamps – the chandelier has been the prized possession of a family in Texas. It comes to auction at Morphy's with a $75,000-$95,000 estimate.

Another Tiffany Studios chandelier of breathtaking beauty was executed in the "Peony" pattern. As the name suggests, the cone-form shade is encircled by peony blossoms in red, pink and white. The medley of various types and textures of glass – including confetti, granite textured, drapery, mottled, and more – lends depth to the motif and showcases the considerable talent that went into this superior work of art. Signed and retaining an applied "TIFFANY STUDIOS NEW YORK" tag, the chandelier could realize $65,000-$80,000 on auction day.

An extremely rare and important Tiffany Studios "Poppy" inkwell designed by Clara Driscoll is a mosaic creation of heavily iridescent Favrile glass in a patinated, leaf-shaped bronze frame. Impressed "TIFFANY STUDIOS NEW YORK 867" and engraved with the signature "L.C. TIFFANY FAVRILE," it is estimated at $40,000-$60,000. The tremendous array of decorative art to be auctioned also includes American and European glass, Asian antiques, folk art, silver, furniture and 95 lots of pottery by Amphora, Rookwood, Weller and Roseville.

More than two dozen fine timepieces will be offered, including an impressive men's Rolex Daytona Ref. 116520 Oyster Perpetual Superlative Chronometer Officially Certified Cosmograph/Chronograph and a Breguet Classic Complicated Tourbillon Messidor in platinum and 18K pink gold. Ladies' rings, earrings and brooches set with sparkling diamonds and other precious gems come from Van Cleef & Arpels, Tiffany & Co., and other distinguished jewelers.

All forms of bidding will be available, including live online through Morphy Live. Questions: call 877-968-8880, email 230459@email4pr.com. Online: www.morphyauctions.com

