ReverseLogix and Overhaul Announce Partnership

Complementary technologies deliver greater visibility and tracking within the reverse supply chain

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReverseLogix, a provider of end-to-end returns management systems, today announced a partnership with Overhaul, a solution that delivers a unified view of supply chain ecosystems in real-time. This partnership provides business-to-business (B2B) organizations with ReverseLogix's powerful returns management system (RMS) coupled with Overhaul's unique data-agnostic supply chain visibility and security software and services.

According to McKinsey, eCommerce is now the most effective sales channel for a plurality of B2B enterprises. However, the increase in eCommerce purchases is leading to larger volumes of product returns. This, in addition to uncertain supply chain environments, rising costs, and complex returns management, demands a new level of reverse supply chain tools and visibility.

With ReverseLogix and Overhaul, customers gain a comprehensive technology to help manage the entire returns lifecycle with powerful real-time, in-transit visibility down to the SKU level. Together, these solutions help companies proactively address issues, pinpoint areas to lower costs and identify ways to improve process efficiency.

"Our partnership unlocks new opportunities for speed and cost-savings, making it easier to address the big challenges or fine-tune steps of returns management," said Gaurav Saran, CEO of ReverseLogix. "We are pleased to collaborate with Overhaul and give forward-thinking companies purpose-built solutions that can transform reverse logistics into a competitive advantage."

Barry Conlon, CEO of Overhaul, adds "Overhaul is proud to join forces with ReverseLogix to bring leading-edge technology to our customers. We share a vision to enable our customers with the most innovative and efficient technology on the market, and we are only made stronger through our partnerships."

About Overhaul

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Overhaul is the only data-agnostic supply chain visibility and security solution. Overhaul transforms real-time visibility into risk management, compliance, and insurance solutions for its partners. Its software-based approach offers high configurability and efficient time-to-value to supply-chain organizations without heavy tech. Additionally, Overhaul's experienced team members hold thousands of years of logistics experience, partnering with each client to create a comprehensive solution for their entire supply chain. As such, Overhaul has quickly grown to be a trusted provider for Fortune 100 companies moving freight globally across industries, such as pharmaceutical and healthcare, technology, logistics, and food and beverage. Customers include Microsoft, Bristol Myers Squibb and many others. For more information, visit over-haul.com, and follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About ReverseLogix

ReverseLogix is the only end-to-end, centralized, and fully integrated returns management system built specifically for retail, ecommerce, manufacturing and 3PL organizations. Whether B2B, B2C or hybrid, the ReverseLogix platform facilitates, manages, and reports on the entire returns' lifecycle. Organizations that rely on ReverseLogix deliver a vastly superior customer returns experience, save employee time with faster workflows, and increase profits with 360⁰ insight into returns data. For more information, visit www.reverselogix.com.

