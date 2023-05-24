ReverseLogix Announces Enhancements to Recommerce Module

News provided by

ReverseLogix Corp

24 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

Automation and marketplace features support cost-effective, sustainable recommerce programs

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReverseLogix, a provider of end-to-end returns management systems, today announced enhancements to its Recommerce Module. As part of the ReverseLogix returns management system (RMS), the Recommerce Module is purpose-built to manage and optimize returns and recommerce in B2C, B2B, or hybrid operations.

Continue Reading

As the demand for used goods grows, most notably among Gen Z consumers, brands are racing to implement efficient, profitable, and sustainable recommerce programs. The ReverseLogix Recommerce Module nimbly handles the complexity of recommerce so that organizations get the most out of every return and resale, including in fashion, consumer electronics, appliances, fitness equipment, sporting goods, and more.

Key features and enhancements include:

  • Supporting a variety of recommerce programs, including trade-in, take-back, refurbishment, recycling, and resale
  • Ability to instantly list returns on an owned or third-party marketplace site
  • Fast calculations of resale pricing based on item category, type, condition, geography, seasonality and more
  • Returns receive a unique lifetime serial number to track information for simplified and precise stock management
  • Detailed metrics and reporting for measuring cost, aligning sustainability goals and much more

To learn more about building a recommerce program, ReverseLogix will host a webinar "Recommerce & Returns Management: Turning Costs into Opportunities" on Tuesday, June 13 at 10am PDT. Go here for details and registration.

"The market for second-hand clothing alone is expected to grow 127% in the next three years. Recommerce isn't a trend; it's a transformative shift in the way retailers and brands must think about returns, sustainability, and serving customers," said Gaurav Saran, CEO of ReverseLogix. "The ReverseLogix Recommerce Module is the technology cornerstone of those efforts, supporting the management, tracking and optimizing of product returns – from start to finish."

About ReverseLogix

ReverseLogix is the only end-to-end, centralized, and fully integrated returns management system built specifically for retail, ecommerce, manufacturing and 3PL organizations. Whether B2B, B2C or hybrid, the ReverseLogix platform facilitates, manages, and reports on the entire returns' lifecycle. Organizations that rely on ReverseLogix deliver a vastly superior customer returns experience, save employee time with faster workflows, and increase profits with 360⁰ insight into returns data. For more information, visit https://www.reverselogix.com/ 

Media Contact
Chuck Fuerst
+1-612-353-7833
[email protected]

SOURCE ReverseLogix Corp

Also from this source

ReverseLogix Named Finalist for Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards

Global Health Technology Company Selects ReverseLogix for Returns Management

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.