ReverseLogix CEO Gaurav Saran Named to the Top 50 Software CEOs of 2024 by The Software Report

This year's awardees are acknowledged for their strategic vision and advanced thinking, setting the stage for the next wave of software excellence

BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ReverseLogix, a provider of end-to-end returns management systems, today announced its Founder & CEO, Gaurav Saran, has been honored with a placement on The Software Report's Top 50 Software CEOs of 2024 list. ReverseLogix is also currently recognized in The Software Report's List of Top 100 Software Companies of 2024.

The CEOs on this year's list represent some of the most influential companies in the software industry. What unites them is their exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to driving innovation, ensuring their companies stay at the forefront of the ever-evolving tech landscape.

These leaders do more than manage their companies—they are inspiring their teams, shaping industry trends, and building the next generation of software solutions. Their ability to navigate change, push technological boundaries, and foster a culture of collaboration and resilience has allowed their companies to not only thrive in today's competitive market but also to lead in the industries they serve.

Saran founded ReverseLogix in 2014 at a time when product returns management was mostly ignored. Today retail returns have surged to a whopping $890 billion problem per the National Retail Federation. Under Saran's leadership, ReverseLogix has pioneered returns management technology as the only end-to-end solution that takes the costs and complexities out of managing mass returns. Today the company proudly partners with brands across the globe who leverage ReverseLogix to manage their reverse supply chain - from start to finish.

"Since the beginning ReverseLogix has championed a SaaS delivery model that prioritizes managing product returns in a way that profits the bottom line for retailers, while delivering optimal customer experiences," said Saran. "I'm honored to see ReverseLogix recognized as a standout in our category. Receiving this recognition is more than a personal achievement, it's a testament to the incredible team I work with every day. I look forward to seeing what more we will accomplish in the years to come."

ReverseLogix is a comprehensive returns management system (RMS) that enables companies to streamline return requests, logistics, inventory, and processing, connecting every point in the return lifecycle – including recommerce and after-sales care management – through an intuitive and flexible SaaS platform.

ReverseLogix is the only end-to-end, centralized, and fully integrated returns management system built specifically for retail, ecommerce, manufacturing and 3PL organizations. Whether B2B, B2C or hybrid, the ReverseLogix platform facilitates, manages, and reports on the entire returns' lifecycle. Organizations that rely on ReverseLogix deliver a vastly superior customer returns experience, save employee time with faster workflows, and increase profits with 360⁰ insight into returns data. For more information, visit https://www.reverselogix.com/

