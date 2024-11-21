ReverseLogix Named to The Software Report's List of Top 100 Software Companies of 2024

Leading provider of returns management technology recognized in its category for making a major impact on the software industry.

BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReverseLogix, a provider of end-to-end returns management systems, today announced that it has made The Software Report's fifth annual list of Top 100 Software Companies. The companies being recognized in 2024 are making a major impact on the software industry.

The Software Report assesses companies from all angles including examining the feedback from nominations submitted and conducting in-depth research into each company's track record. This includes analyzing publicly available information as well as insights from customers, employees, as well as other sources. Companies are judged by several factors, including product functionality, customer satisfaction, corporate reputation, innovative capabilities, organizational depth, ESG involvement, and long-term viability.

"ReverseLogix is at the forefront of helping organizations mitigate what is a trillion dollar returns problem in the US" Post this

"We are deeply honored to be included in The Software Report's Top 100 list," said Gaurav Saran CEO of ReverseLogix. "This recognition in our category affirms what we see our customers achieve every day – profitable and sustainable reverse operations. Unlike other solutions that only address parts of a product return's lifecycle, ReverseLogix covers the gamut of the reverse supply chain, from initiation to product repairs."

ReverseLogix is a comprehensive returns management system (RMS) that enables companies to streamline return requests, logistics, inventory, and processing, connecting every point in the return lifecycle – including recommerce and after-sales care management – through an intuitive and flexible SaaS platform.

"ReverseLogix is at the forefront of helping organizations mitigate what is a trillion dollar returns problem in the US. We remain committed to delivering exceptional solutions to our customers, so their consumers' post-purchase demands are equally met with ease and sophistication," said Saran.

About ReverseLogix

ReverseLogix is the only end-to-end, centralized, and fully integrated returns management system built specifically for retail, ecommerce, manufacturing and 3PL organizations. Whether B2B, B2C or hybrid, the ReverseLogix platform facilitates, manages, and reports on the entire returns' lifecycle. Organizations that rely on ReverseLogix deliver a vastly superior customer returns experience, save employee time with faster workflows, and increase profits with 360⁰ insight into returns data. For more information, visit https://www.reverselogix.com/

Media Contact

Annette DeCicco

+1 917 733 6227

[email protected]

SOURCE ReverseLogix Corp