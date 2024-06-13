ReverseLogix Winner Of "eCommerce Logistics Platform of the Year" In 2024 SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Supply Chain Technology and Logistics Industry

BURLINGAME, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReverseLogix , a provider of end-to-end returns management systems, today announced it has been selected as "eCommerce Logistics Platform of the Year" in the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by SupplyTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe.

ReverseLogix is a comprehensive returns management system (RMS) that enables companies to streamline return requests, logistics, inventory, and processing, connecting every point in the return lifecycle - including recommerce and after-sales care management - through an intuitive and flexible SaaS platform. The RMS optimizes the inflow and sorting of returned goods using advanced tracking and automated workflows tailored to specific business needs, ensuring efficient handling and reducing errors. The platform enhances integration and visibility across systems, providing seamless interaction with e-commerce platforms and their logistics partners.

The robust policy and rules engine is configurable and changeable to meet brand policies, claims rules, vendor entitlements, and approval hierarchies. Users can customize their own branded, intuitive portal for B2C or B2B customers to initiate returns, check the status of a return, and get notifications. The returns processing module offers guided workflows for receiving, inspecting, and grading returns.

Key components include Return Policy Management Capabilities, a Customizable Portal for Customers, and a Return Merchandise Authorization (RMA) Process that validates purchases to reduce fraud and help with anticipation of return volumes. In addition, ReverseLogix automates branded notifications to keep customers informed about their return's status. The RMS platform provides real-time data analytics and intelligent routing algorithms, enabling faster processing, reducing turnaround times, and improving customer satisfaction by making returns a hassle-free process.

ReverseLogix integrates into existing tech stacks, and workflows can be automated and configured by location, customer, and product. Out-of-the-box integrations with leading eCommerce and POS systems are also available. ReverseLogix is built for retailers, eCommerce brands, 3PLs, and manufacturers. Whether B2B, B2C or hybrid, the RMS facilitates, manages, and reports on the entire returns lifecycle

"The visibility and improved handling of returns have bolstered customer satisfaction and retention, becoming a competitive edge for users of our RMS platform. We're honored to receive this award from SupplyTech Breakthrough and remain committed to sustainable returns and world-class customer experiences," said Gaurav Saran, CEO of ReverseLogix. "Many of our customers have adopted more sustainable practices, reducing the number of returns ending up in landfills, while also enhancing their operational efficiency, maximizing ROI, and easing the workload of their customer service teams."

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the supply chain and logistics industry today. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"ReverseLogix helps businesses gain control of their reverse logistics processes, ensuring goods are efficiently managed and re-integrated. Most solutions focus on streamlining the supply chain from businesses to customers, but few address the reverse. The importance of reverse logistics cannot be overstated, yet many goods are not reused or recycled," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. "We're pleased to name ReverseLogix 'eCommerce Logistics Platform of the Year!' By addressing the often-overlooked area of reverse logistics, we provide our customers with a comprehensive, impactful solution that propels them ahead in an increasingly competitive market."

About ReverseLogix

ReverseLogix is the only end-to-end, centralized, and fully integrated returns management system built specifically for retail, ecommerce, manufacturing and 3PL organizations. Whether B2B, B2C or hybrid, the ReverseLogix platform facilitates, manages, and reports on the entire returns' lifecycle. Organizations that rely on ReverseLogix deliver a vastly superior customer returns experience, save employee time with faster workflows, and increase profits with 360⁰ insight into returns data. For more information, visit https://www.reverselogix.com/

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

