Revian Announces Poster Presentation at 2024 Society for Investigative Dermatology Annual Meeting

Late breaking poster presentation highlights Revian's patented combination of wavelengths has been shown to reduce Dihydrotestosterone production by 74%

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REVIAN Inc., an aesthetic medical technology company using precise wavelengths of LED light to rejuvenate hair and skin, announced an upcoming presentation at the 2024 Society for Investigative Dermatology Annual Meeting being held in Dallas on May 15-18, 2024. Dr. Jacob Kocher will deliver a poster presentation of data illustrating that Revian's patented combination of wavelengths reduces Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) production by 74%, a 95% improvement over industry standard finasteride, which reduced DHT production by 38%, at 24 hours post treatment, in the same in vitro experiment. DHT plays an important causative role in pattern hair loss (androgenic alopecia or pattern baldness).

Presentation Details:

Poster Title: Inhibition of dihydrotestosterone (DHT) formation via dual wavelength orange-red light production of nitric oxide

Category: Translational Studies and Early Preclinical to Clinical

Session: Poster only

Session Date and Time: May 17th, 4:00-6:00 PM

Location: Trinity Exhibit Hall, Hilton Anatole, Dallas

"These tests prove Revian's proprietary combination of 620 nm and 660 nm wavelengths block DHT production at a greater rate than the industry standard Finasteride. This is a major breakthrough for hair loss research." stated John Oakley, Chief Executive Officer of Revian. "Having an alternative to a systemic drug with serious side effects is a massive improvement to the available treatment options for anyone seeking a more healthy solution to stopping hair loss."

More information on the 2024 Society for Investigative Dermatology Annual Meeting can be found here.

About the Revian Red Hair Growth System

The REVIAN RED System is an FDA cleared, lightweight wireless cap controlled by a mobile App that functions to provide a hair loss treatment for men and women using precision LED light. The device's patented dual wavelength LED technology provides broader scalp coverage and better skin penetration, producing the best clinical trial performance of any hair rejuvenation treatment available on the market. REVIAN RED uses a patented combination of two wavelengths of light to stimulate the production and release of nitric oxide, which is proven to increase local blood flow, reduce inflammation, and inhibit DHT production. This provides the right environment for new hair growth. REVIAN RED's cleared indication for use is the treatment of androgenetic alopecia, to promote hair growth in males who have Norwood-Hamilton classifications of IIa-V patterns of hair loss and to treat androgenetic alopecia and to promote hair growth in females who have Ludwig-Savin Scale I-1 to II-4, II1, II2 or frontal patterns of hair loss; both with Fitzpatrick Skin Types I-IV.

About Revian, Inc.

Revian, an operating subsidiary of KNOW Bio, LLC, is an aesthetic medical technology innovator dedicated to stimulating the body's natural processes to rejuvenate hair and skin with light. The company creates products that deliver precise wavelengths of light and allow people to experience its regenerative potential in the convenience of their own homes. Revian is committed to partnering with health-care providers, and other caring professionals, to deliver meaningful results, backed by scientific data. For more information visit www.revian.com.

