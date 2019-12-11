Review & Outlook on India's Agriculture Equipment Industry, 2015-2025 - Government Initiatives Spur Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Agriculture Equipment Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Products, Harvesters, Threshers, Pumps, Power Tillers, Rotavators, And Competitive Landscape." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India is the second largest market of agriculture equipment in the APAC region. Easy financing options, government support in form of subsidies given under the Sub-Mission on Agriculture Mechanization Scheme, growing population and rising demand for food items have played well to give a boost to the India agriculture equipment market.

The year 2017 was recognised by the industry experts as an abnormal period due to the double-digit growth in agriculture equipment market on account of favourable weather conditions for agriculture in that period. However, the same trend is not expected to sustain over the coming years. The market growth returned to normal in 2018 and the market is anticipated to witness a declining pace till 2021 on account of lesser rains and shrinking farmers' income.



India Agriculture Equipment Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2019-2025

The market is expected to grow at a slower pace till 2022, however, the market would witness a good growth on account of the government initiatives which aims to double the farmers income in the country till 2025.



Amongst all the products, tractors acquired the highest volume share in the overall India agriculture equipment market in 2018 and would continue to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well. Moreover, 30.1-70 HP tractors acquired a major share in the overall market of tractors, harvesters, rotavators and threshers in India. For pumps and power tillers, up to 30 HP has been a major contributor to the overall volume in 2018.

Report Coverage

The India agriculture equipment market report thoroughly covers the market by product types and by HP range. India agriculture equipment market outlook report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going India agriculture equipment market trends, opportunities/ high growth areas, market drivers, which would help stakeholders to device and align market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description

2.2. Key Highlights of the Report

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Methodology Adopted and Key Data Points

2.5. Assumptions



3. India Agriculture Equipment Market Overview

3.1. India Agriculture Equipment Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F

3.2. India Agriculture Equipment Market Industry Life Cycle, 2018

3.3. India Agriculture Equipment Market Porter's Five Forces

3.4. India Agriculture Equipment Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Equipment, 2018 & 2025F



4. India Agriculture Equipment Market Dynamics

4.1. Impact Analysis

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints



5. India Tractor Market Overview

5.1. India Tractor Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F

5.2. India Tractor Market Revenue Share, By HP Range, 2018 & 2025F

5.3. India Tractor Market Volume Share, By HP Range, 2018 & 2025F

5.4. India Tractor Market Revenues and Volume, By HP Range, 2015-2025F

5.5. India Tractor Market Price Trend, By HP Range, 2015-2025F



6. India Harvester Market Overview

6.1. India Harvester Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F

6.2. India Harvester Market Revenue Share, By HP Range, 2018 & 2025F

6.3. India Harvester Market Volume Share, By HP Range, 2018 & 2025F

6.4. India Harvetster Market Revenues and Volume, By HP Range, 2015-2025F

6.5. India Harvester Market Price Trend, By HP Range, 2015-2025F



7. India Thresher Market Overview

7.1. India Thresher Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F

7.2. India Thresher Market Revenue Share, By HP Range, 2018 & 2025F

7.3. India Thresher Market Volume Share, By HP Range, 2018 & 2025F

7.4. India Thresher Market Revenues and Volume, By HP Range, 2015-2025F

7.5. India Thresher Market Price Trend, By HP Range, 2015-2025F



8. India Pumps Market Overview

8.1. India Pumps Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F

8.2. India Pumps Market Revenue Share, By HP Range, 2018 & 2025F

8.3. India Pumps Market Volume Share, By HP Range, 2018 & 2025F

8.4. India Pumps Market Revenues and Volume, By HP Range, 2015-2025F

8.5. India Pumps Market Price Trend, By HP Range, 2015-2025F



9. India Power Tilller Market Overview

9.1. India Power Tiller Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F

9.2. India Power Tiller Market Revenue Share, By HP Range, 2018 & 2025F

9.3. India Power Tiller Market Volume Share, By HP Range, 2018 & 2025F

9.4. India Power Tiller Market Revenues and Volume, By HP Range, 2015-2025F

9.5. India Power Tiller Market Price Trend, By HP Range, 2015-2025F



10. India Rotavator Market Overview

10.1. India Rotavator Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F

10.2. India Rotavator Market Revenue Share, By HP Range, 2018 & 2025F

10.3. India Rotavator Market Volume Share, By HP Range, 2018 & 2025F

10.4. India Rotavator Market Revenues and Volume, By HP Range, 2015-2025F

10.5. India Rotavator Market Price Trend, By HP Range, 2015-2025F



11. India Other Agriculture Equipment Market Overview

11.1. India Other Agriculture Equipment Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F



12. India Key Performance Indicators



13. India Agriculture Equipment Market Opportunity Assessment

13.1. India Agriculture Equipments Market, Opportunity Assessment, By Equipment, 2025F



14. India Agriculture Equipment Market Competitive Landscape

14.1. India Agriculture Equipment Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2018



15. Company Profiles

15.1. Business Description

15.2. Geographical Presence

15.3. Headquarter Location

15.4. Number of Employees

15.5. Key Executives

15.6. Key Distributors/Dealers

15.7. Product Segmentation

15.8. Key Clients



16. Strategic Recommnedations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2h1jsk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

