Reviewing and Negotiating Technology Transfer and Licensing Agreements Seminar (London, United Kingdom - November 8th-9th, 2018)

DUBLIN, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Reviewing and Negotiating Technology Transfer and Licensing Agreements" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Licensing agreements are frequently used by commercial entities, public or quasi public bodies for the development of new business prospects and cross-border expansion. This two-day seminar will give practical advice on the legal and commercial considerations essential for securing a successful deal.
It offers a comprehensive overview of all the key matters to be considered - by the licensor and the licensee - when dealing with international licensing agreements generally and in particular when handling manufacture under licence and technology transfer agreements.
This seminar is not jurisdiction specific and is therefore ideal for those working both in the UK and overseas.
Attend this seminar to:
- LEARN how to critically review the terms in international technology transfer and licensing agreements
- ASSESS the benefits and concerns of the contracting parties under an international technology transfer and licensing agreement
- UNDERSTAND EU law governing international technology transfer and licensing agreements
- DRAFT and negotiate key terms in an international technology transfer and licensing agreement more effectively
- EFFECTIVELY negotiate royalty rates
- UNDERSTAND and advise on cross-jurisdictional concerns and key terms
Who Should Attend:
- In-house counsel
- Trainee solicitors
- Private practice lawyers
- Lawyers
- Commercial and contract managers
- Business development managers
- Licensing executives with little or no experience of drafting and negotiating international licensing agreements
Agenda:
Day one
09.00 Registration and refreshments
09.30 International contract disputes
- Jurisdiction
- Jurisdiction rules under EU Law
- Jurisdiction agreements and their status
- Choice of law rules
- Recognition and enforcement of arbitral awards and foreign judgments
11.00 Refreshments
11.15 Dispute resolution mechanisms
- Overview
- Features of the key mechanisms
- Advantages and disadvantages associated with the key mechanisms
- Arbitration
- Why arbitrate?
- Disadvantages of arbitrating
- Adhoc arbitration v institutional arbitration?
- Drafting concerns in relation to arbitration agreements
- Seat of arbitration
- Evidential rules of the arbitration
- Preliminary relief
- Confidentiality
13.00 Lunch
14.00 PRACTICAL WORKSHOP - Arbitration agreements
- Review of arbitration agreement
- Negotiation of arbitration agreement
15.00 Refreshments
15.15 Competition law - introduction
- Goals of competition policy
- Role of the institutions and the Member States
- Individual remedies
- Standard of proof
- Article 101 TFEU - Anti-competitive agreements, decisions and concerted practices
- Agreement, decision or concerted practice exists
- Effect on trade between Member States
- Object or effect of the prevention, restriction, or distortion of competition
- Impact of the De Minimis doctrine
- on the application of Article 101(1)
- Article 101(3) TFEU - Exemption
17.00 Close of day one
Day two
09.00 Refreshments
09.30 Ancillary agreements
- Confidentiality agreement
- Materials transfer agreement
- Memorandum of Understanding
- Option agreements
11.00 Refreshments
11.15 Technology related block exemptions
- Vertical Restraints Block Exemptions(VRBER 2010)
- Technology Transfer Block
- Exemption Regulation (2014)
- Block exemption governing R&D
13.00 Lunch
14.00 Technology transfer agreements
- Set-up
- Strategic and legal concerns of the prospective licensor
- Key concerns reviewed
- Term
- Assignment
- IP
- Liability, disclaimers and indemnities
- Benefits and disadvantages of licensing technology
- Legal safeguards during the pre-negotiation phase
15.00 Refreshments
15.15 PRACTICAL WORKSHOP - Review of a technology licence
- Review of the template agreement with particular reference to the key clauses, strategic considerations and drafting techniques
- Discussing issues relating to the negotiation and execution of a technology licence
15.15 PRACTICAL WORKSHOP - Negotiation of a technology licence
- Grant
- Fees and royalties
- Rights to improvements
- Rights to new products and
- grant-back clauses
- IP and confidentiality
17.00 Close of course
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lgpsnp/reviewing_and?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reviewing-and-negotiating-technology-transfer-and-licensing-agreements-seminar-london-united-kingdom---november-8th-9th-2018-300647141.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article