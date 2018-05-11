Reviewing and Negotiating Technology Transfer and Licensing Agreements Seminar (London, United Kingdom - November 8th-9th, 2018)

Licensing agreements are frequently used by commercial entities, public or quasi public bodies for the development of new business prospects and cross-border expansion. This two-day seminar will give practical advice on the legal and commercial considerations essential for securing a successful deal.

It offers a comprehensive overview of all the key matters to be considered - by the licensor and the licensee - when dealing with international licensing agreements generally and in particular when handling manufacture under licence and technology transfer agreements.

This seminar is not jurisdiction specific and is therefore ideal for those working both in the UK and overseas.

Attend this seminar to:

LEARN how to critically review the terms in international technology transfer and licensing agreements

ASSESS the benefits and concerns of the contracting parties under an international technology transfer and licensing agreement

UNDERSTAND EU law governing international technology transfer and licensing agreements

DRAFT and negotiate key terms in an international technology transfer and licensing agreement more effectively

EFFECTIVELY negotiate royalty rates

UNDERSTAND and advise on cross-jurisdictional concerns and key terms

Who Should Attend:



In-house counsel

Trainee solicitors

Private practice lawyers

Lawyers

Commercial and contract managers

Business development managers

Licensing executives with little or no experience of drafting and negotiating international licensing agreements

Agenda:



Day one



09.00 Registration and refreshments



09.30 International contract disputes

Jurisdiction

Jurisdiction rules under EU Law

Jurisdiction agreements and their status

Choice of law rules

Recognition and enforcement of arbitral awards and foreign judgments

11.00 Refreshments



11.15 Dispute resolution mechanisms

Overview

Features of the key mechanisms

Advantages and disadvantages associated with the key mechanisms

Arbitration

Why arbitrate?

Disadvantages of arbitrating

Adhoc arbitration v institutional arbitration?

Drafting concerns in relation to arbitration agreements

- Seat of arbitration

- Evidential rules of the arbitration

- Preliminary relief

- Confidentiality



13.00 Lunch



14.00 PRACTICAL WORKSHOP - Arbitration agreements

Review of arbitration agreement

Negotiation of arbitration agreement

15.00 Refreshments



15.15 Competition law - introduction

Goals of competition policy

Role of the institutions and the Member States

Individual remedies

Standard of proof

Article 101 TFEU - Anti-competitive agreements, decisions and concerted practices

Agreement, decision or concerted practice exists

Effect on trade between Member States

Object or effect of the prevention, restriction, or distortion of competition

Impact of the De Minimis doctrine

on the application of Article 101(1)

Article 101(3) TFEU - Exemption

17.00 Close of day one



Day two



09.00 Refreshments



09.30 Ancillary agreements

Confidentiality agreement

Materials transfer agreement

Memorandum of Understanding

Option agreements

11.00 Refreshments



11.15 Technology related block exemptions

Vertical Restraints Block Exemptions(VRBER 2010)

Technology Transfer Block

Exemption Regulation (2014)

Block exemption governing R&D

13.00 Lunch



14.00 Technology transfer agreements

Set-up

Strategic and legal concerns of the prospective licensor

Key concerns reviewed

- Term

- Assignment

- IP

- Liability, disclaimers and indemnities

Benefits and disadvantages of licensing technology

Legal safeguards during the pre-negotiation phase

15.00 Refreshments



15.15 PRACTICAL WORKSHOP - Review of a technology licence

Review of the template agreement with particular reference to the key clauses, strategic considerations and drafting techniques

Discussing issues relating to the negotiation and execution of a technology licence

15.15 PRACTICAL WORKSHOP - Negotiation of a technology licence



Grant

Fees and royalties

Rights to improvements

Rights to new products and

grant-back clauses

IP and confidentiality

17.00 Close of course

