Revision Skincare® to Host its Annual Business-Building Elite Retreat for Top Aesthetics Practices Across the U.S., Showcasing Trailblazing Women Who Make an Impact

WNBA Legend and Four-Time Gold Medalist Lisa Leslie to Keynote Exclusive Revision Skincare Event for Medical Aesthetics Experts on the Evening of the Kick Off of the Big Summer Games

DALLAS, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revision Skincare®, a leading medical-grade professional skincare brand, will be hosting their highly anticipated third annual Elite Retreat for 130 medical aesthetics partners this summer. Slated for July 26 and 27 at the Thompson Hotel in Dallas, TX, where the brand is headquartered, the event will feature special guest, WNBA star and 4-time Olympic gold medal winner, philanthropist and former Wilhelmina model, Lisa Leslie as the keynote speaker.

Lisa Leslie

The invitation-only retreat will bring together a dynamic mix of the most highly-regarded industry experts in skincare, including dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spa physicians, other healthcare professionals, as well as key leaders from various innovative brands to focus on growing overall business across the industry through strategic partnerships.

Revision Skincare has generated a robust agenda and inspiring speakers' content, with a focus on global aesthetics trends, disruptive science, business mentorship, advancements in social media, and a fireside chat with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie focusing on the importance of female leadership. Elite Retreat will also have a philanthropic component, highlighting the company's commitment to supporting diversity, equity and inclusion in aesthetics through their charitable giveback to Meharry Medical College, a renowned HBCU (Historically Black College/University) dedicated to educating physicians, researchers, and health policy experts.

"In our third year of the Elite Retreat, we continue to innovate our approach and concept, while still focusing on disproportionately growing our top accounts through business, science, and relationships." says Chris Murray, VP, Strategic Partnerships at Revision Skincare.

Enhancing the event this year is the addition of Flaunt, a premiere loyalty management platform, who will use advanced AI technology to create a one-of-a-kind, elevated customer experience. Other notable sponsors of Elite Retreat include Phil Sitter, Founder of VIPinsiders and RepeatMD, Danny Grant, owner of Maple Hospitality Group, and entrepreneur Jon Jacques.

With over 83% of their workforce being female, Revision Skincare continues to expand in the medical-grade skincare market both domestically and internationally, and is now represented in 27 countries, a 59% increase in the last 12 months. Under the dynamic leadership of CEO Maria Carell for the past seven years, Revision Skincare has experienced unprecedented growth and has quadrupled its revenue since 2017. Carell attributes this achievement to the company's dedicated and talented team, stating, "Our success begins with our people. I am proud to say that from our executive and R&D teams to our incredible field staff, we are predominantly led by women who possess a natural aptitude for business and science." Carell also expressed her enthusiasm for partnering with trailblazing women leaders, noting, "It brings me tremendous pride to collaborate with an inspiring icon like Lisa Leslie at this year's Elite Retreat to share her exceptional voice as a woman and business leader."

To learn more about Revision Skincare and this year's Elite Retreat, tune in on Instagram (@RevisionSkincare) to follow along.

About Revision Skincare®

Revision Skincare® was founded to change the way professional skincare results are achieved. We believe every product should deliver benefits patients see for themselves, whether as part of a rejuvenating regimen or an enhancement to in-office procedures. Our superior formulation philosophy is driven by an unwavering passion to provide transformative results while promoting and protecting the microbiome and overall skin health. We guarantee the efficacy of our innovative technologies and formulas by holding ourselves to the highest standards of clinical excellence, conducting rigorous, conclusive testing validated by physicians to deliver true visible results.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Revision Skincare