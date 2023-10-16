Revision Skincare® Unveils New "The Science Is Black and White" Brand Campaign Alongside New Innovation

Revision Skincare

16 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

In lockstep with the launch of its C+ Brightening Eye Complex™, Revision Skincare® adopts a new initiative to reiterate the brand's commitment to proven science, disruptive innovation and indisputable results

DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revision Skincare®, a leading-medical grade professional skincare brand, today announces its new brand campaign: "The Science Is Black and White." Highlighting Revision Skincare's decades-long dedication to results-driven products, the campaign emphasizes that there are no gray areas when it comes to clinically-proven solutions, and that the brand values groundbreaking formulas that deliver transformative results while optimizing skin health. This new campaign speaks to both consumers who know and love the brand, as well as the over 3,000 skincare providers that trust and recommend Revision Skincare to patients and customers every day.

Revision Skincare will be celebrating the launch of its new campaign and reiterating the brand's continued commitment to proven science, disruptive innovation and indisputable results with a visual shift to all black and white imagery across its website and social channels, starting October 16th, 2023.

"As a leader in Professional Skincare, we're proud to launch a campaign that is as powerful and disruptive as our clinically proven and award-winning products," says Michael Sabbia, CMO, Revision Skincare. "Our black and white packaging served as inspiration for this campaign and how we think about our scientific approach, to demonstrating product superiority."

The scientific approach of Revision Skincare's clinical testing is modeled on the principles of pharmaceutical protocols. Pre-clinical and clinical studies are performed to prove mechanisms of action, and independent statisticians are consulted with to analyze clinical results. Revision Skincare publishes in peer-reviewed journals and has appeared on the cover of Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology and Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology.

The brand's focus on the black and white, science-driven formulations in their new campaign is unveiled in the launch of its newest innovation, C+ Brightening Eye Complex™, a comprehensive new solution for brighter eyes that helps reduce dark circles and under-eye puffiness. C+ Brightening Eye Complex is formulated using the brand's advanced MelaC+™ Technology that features 10% THD Ascorbate and other powerhouse ingredients that work in synergy, utilizing multiple unique pathways to leave the under-eye area brighter, de-puffed, and refreshed.

"Under eye dark circles and puffiness are the #1 and #2 biggest needs in eye care," Sabbia notes. "We have delivered the first clinically proven under eye treatment that works by decongesting the microvascular network and alleviating excess fluid accumulation and stagnant blood flow by 49%. Our clinical rigor was proven by utilizing laser doppler to measure microvascular congestion as well as Canfield's RBX Technology to show improvement in dark eye circles."

In a 12-week clinical study with C+ Brightening Eye Complex used twice daily*:

  • 84% saw an improvement in the appearance of dark circles
  • 87% said their under-eye area looked improved
  • A majority of subjects said they saw an improvement in the appearance of under-eye puffiness and brightness
  • A majority of subjects said their eyes looked refreshed and more youthful

To learn more about Revision Skincare product innovation and "The Science Is Black and White" campaign, visit RevisionSkincare.com and @RevisionSkincare on Instagram. C+ Brightening Eye Complex is available at your local dermatologist and/or plastic surgeon's office, Medspas, RevisionSkincare.com and other authorized retail partners.

*Data on file. Results may vary

About Revision Skincare

Revision Skincare is an industry leader in developing clinically-validated, high-potency, transformative skincare products. Our unique formulation philosophy is an integrated approach that delivers efficacy and tolerability across a broad patient population while maintaining long-term skin health. Based in Irving, Texas, Revision Skincare is sold in more than 16 countries.

Contact:
[email protected] 

