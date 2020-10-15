RevitaLash® Cosmetics Announces Raise it for Research Program for City of Hope Foundation Benefiting Breast Cancer Awareness

VENTURA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, RevitaLash® Cosmetics announces a new philanthropic initiative, the Raise it for Research program, beginning October 12th. This new program will be in addition to their ongoing year-round support and commitment to breast cancer awareness, Eternally Pink, and their annual Pink Program. This new offer will give online customers the option to donate $1-$10 along with their purchase, which will go directly to the City of Hope Foundation.

Through the brand's continued support of the breast cancer awareness cause, RevitaLash Cosmetics founder and CEO, Michael Brinkenhoff, M.D., honors and carries on the legacy of his late wife, Gayle, who was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer at 32, and for whom the company was founded. Since Gayle's diagnosis, RevitaLash Cosmetics has donated a portion of the proceeds from year-round product sales to breast cancer awareness, research, and education initiatives.

"As a proud supporter of Breast Cancer Awareness, we're excited to amplify our philanthropic partnership with City of Hope Foundation through purchases made on our website," says Dariel Sidney, Vice President of Philanthropy and Gayle Brinkenhoff's eldest daughter. "The RevitaLash Cosmetics family sees breast cancer awareness as an evergreen effort with the common goal of directly improving the lives of those dealing with a difﬁcult diagnosis, and eradicating breast cancer."

RevitaLash Cosmetics is growing their philanthropic footprint, supporting the brand's 24/7/365 Global search for a cure to women's cancers. Additionally, during October, the brand will execute their 5th annual One4One campaign, which has had a 32% donation growth each year since inception. With the purchase of any lash or brow conditioner on Revitalash.com, the brand will donate a RevitaBrow Advanced (3.0mL) to City of Hope's Positive Image Center, up to 1,600 units.

The program is offered exclusively through the Revitalash.com website and will continue indefinitely, starting October 12th.

RevitaLash Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in physician's offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers across 70 countries. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community year-round, not just in October. For information, visit www.revitalash.com. [RevitaLash Advanced is not available in California]

