RevitaLash® Cosmetics Builds on Breast Cancer Awareness Efforts with Global Campaign

VENTURA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Proudly supporting its year-round commitment to breast cancer awareness, RevitaLash® Cosmetics has re-introduced its annual Pink Program, beginning October 1st, 2019, and continuing through October. In celebration of BCA, the limited-edition offerings will consist of the award-winning RevitaLash® Advanced (3.5mL/2.0mL) and RevitaBrow® Advanced (3.0 mL) housed in premium, celebratory, pink sleeves.

Through this campaign, RevitaLash Cosmetics Founder and CEO, Michael Brinkenhoff, M.D., honors and carries on the legacy of his late wife, Gayle, who was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer at 32, and for whom the company was founded. RevitaLash Cosmetics donates a portion of the proceeds from product sales year-round.

"The RevitaLash Cosmetics family sees Breast Cancer Awareness as an evergreen cause. We have always strived to educate and support this community year-round. We are proud and honored to launch our Pink Program for 2019, continuing our company-wide effort for a cause that is so near and dear to our hearts," says Dr. Brinkenhoff.

This year, RevitaLash Cosmetics is expanding their philanthropic footprint supporting the brand's 24/7/365 Global search for a cure to women's cancers. From now through October 2019, the brand will donate $2 from each sale of product within their Pink Program to various breast cancer charities globally, up to a maximum of $50,000.

Additionally, during October, the brand will execute their 4th annual One4One campaign, which has had a 22% donation growth each year since inception. With the purchase of any lash or brow conditioner on revitalash.com, the brand will donate a RevitaBrow Advanced (3.0mL) to City of Hope's Positive Image Center, up to 1,600 units.

The limited-edition offers are available on shelves in select spas, salons and specialty retailers and online at revitalash.com, beginning October 1st.

About RevitaLash Cosmetics

RevitaLash Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in advanced lash, brow and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in over 10,000 physician's offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers in over 50 countries. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community year-round, not just in October. For information, visit www.revitalash.com. [RevitaLash Advanced is not available in California]

