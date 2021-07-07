RevitaLash Cosmetics Joins Top Beauty Brands at Allure's First-Ever Retail Store in NYC

VENTURA, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Longtime leader and pioneer in the beauty and lash health category, RevitaLash Cosmetics announces their participation in Allure's first-ever retail store location in Nolita, New York. Opened July 1st, 2021, RevitaLash Cosmetics is thrilled to be one of 308 brands chosen to be featured within the pop-up shop, allowing customers to peruse and experience an array of brands and products handpicked by the magazine's editorial team.

Set out to create a new interactive content-driven shopping experience, Allure's ultimate beauty store destination is built to feel like a consumers' social feed. Curated by Allure's leading beauty experts, visitors will shop by editorial headlines to discover, learn, and engage, with new and well-known brands.

RevitaLash Cosmetics, known for their innovative and high-performance lash, brow, and hair products, will be participating with two award-winning SKUs, as well as a brand new product launching into the portfolio in fall 2021. RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner will be displayed within the "Best of Beauty" section, RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, within the "Editor's Wall" and the NEW RevitaLash Cosmetics Lash & Brow Masque, starting 11/1, within the "Headline" section.

"We are honored to be hand selected by Allure's team of beauty experts to be a part of the magazine's first-ever retail store with three SKUs," said RevitaLash Cosmetics President & Global CMO, Lori Jacobus. "To be featured within the publication's 'Best of Beauty' awards for over nine years, in addition to numerous editorial write-ups – Allure's continued support of RevitaLash Cosmetics solidified our decision, without a doubt, to join the brand's expanding retail venture."

RevitaLash Cosmetics will launch in Allure's retail store, located at 191 Lafayette Street, NYC, starting in Q3 and Q4 of 2021. For more information on RevitaLash Cosmetics, please visit www.revitalash.com.

About RevitaLash Cosmetics

RevitaLash Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in physician's offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers across 70 countries. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community year-round, not just in October. For information: www.revitalash.com . [RevitaLash Advanced is not available in California]

