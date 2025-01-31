RevitaLash® Cosmetics Launches New Length Define Tubing Mascara to Amplify Natural Lashes

VENTURA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RevitaLash® Cosmetics, renowned innovators in the lash, brow, and hair care categories, proudly announces the expansion of their award-winning product portfolio with the launch of Length Define Tubing Mascara. This revolutionary mascara lifts and defines, extending lashes to epic lengths while delivering nourishing benefits that leave lashes conditioned and strong.

RevitaLash Cosmetics announces the expansion of their product portfolio with new Length Define Tubing Mascara. Post this New RevitaLash Length Define Tubing Mascara

Designed to amplify lashes, the ophthalmologist- and dermatologist-reviewed Length Define Tubing Mascara features a unique brush, which ensures even application of its smooth, non-flaking formula to create a lengthened, glossy, fanned out look to lashes. With a formula that's clinically tested, hypoallergenic, and cruelty-free, this innovative mascara featuring gentle tube technology that lengthens lashes while allowing for gentle and effortless removal with just warm water—no harsh rubbing required. Its smudge-resistant formula is also ideal for individuals with oily skin or those living in humid environments. In the brand's testing, their model experienced 300% longer lashes with Length Define.

"We are thrilled to introduce Length Define Tubing Mascara, which offers lash-nourishing benefits in an everyday mascara," said Lori Jacobus, President & Global CMO. "As the trend evolves toward less made-up looks, consumers are embracing the beauty of their natural lashes. Our new formula enhances the natural beauty of even the blondest lashes and lightest tips, while strengthening lashes to keep them in optimal condition."

Formulated with biotin and vitamin E, Length Define Tubing Mascara strengthens and protects against breakage while providing natural conditioning and antioxidant benefits to the lashes. Key ingredients like Myristoyl Pentapeptide-17, a powerful peptide and antioxidant, and panthenol, work together to enhance the appearance of lashes while maintaining hydration and delivering a healthy, radiant shine.

Length Define Tubing Mascara (5.0 mL) retails for $32.00 USD and is available globally at select physicians' offices, salons, spas, and specialty retailers and online at revitalash.com.

About RevitaLash® Cosmetics

RevitaLash® Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in physician's offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers across 70+ countries. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash® Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community year-round, not just in October. For information, visit www.revitalash.com.

SOURCE RevitaLash Cosmetics