RevitaLash® Cosmetics' RevitaBrow® Advanced Wins Highly Coveted Allure Best of Beauty Award for 11th Consecutive Year

RevitaLash Cosmetics

26 Sep, 2023, 08:13 ET

VENTURA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RevitaLash® Cosmetics is thrilled to announce it has been awarded a "Best of Beauty" award by Allure for the 11th consecutive year. This year, RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner again received the distinction of "Best Brow Conditioner."

Allure's Best of Beauty Award is considered the gold standard amongst beauty consumers and professionals and one of the most coveted accolades in the beauty industry. Each year, Allure editors test over 10,000 beauty products through a rigorous vetting process, eventually narrowing their list of favorites to over 300 products. Previously, the publication named RevitaBrow® Advanced to its Best of Beauty Hall of Fame in 2022.

"We are truly honored to receive this coveted Allure Best of Beauty Award for our hero RevitaBrow Advanced product," said Lori Jacobus, President and Global CMO of RevitaLash® Cosmetics. "To have this continued recognition by such a prestigious and well-regarded publication is the ultimate testament to this product's powerful results."

RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner is a physician-developed eyebrow conditioner designed to address the visible signs of eyebrow aging due to chemical and environmental stressors, over-grooming and styling products, leading to healthier looking, more luxurious brows. Featuring proprietary, scientifically advanced technology to protect against breakage, RevitaBrow® Advanced improves flexibility and shine, resulting in more beautiful looking eyebrows.

RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner (3.0 mL) retails for $111.00 USD and is available at select physicians' offices, salons, spas, and specialty retailers and online at revitalash.com.

About RevitaLash® Cosmetics 
RevitaLash® Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow, and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in physician's offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers across 70+ countries. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash® Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community year-round, not just in October. For information, visit www.revitalash.com.

SOURCE RevitaLash Cosmetics

