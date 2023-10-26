REVITALIZE YOUR STAY: WESTIN HOTELS & RESORTS WASHINGTON, DC HOTEL SETS NEW STANDARD FOR WELLNESS TRAVEL

The Westin Washington, DC Downtown is Poised to Become a Hospitality Wellness Leader with Focus on Holistic Well-Being Experiences and the Largest Hotel Fitness Studio in DC

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Westin Hotels & Resorts , part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today unveils its latest offering in Washington, DC – Westin Washington, DC Downtown. After a nearly $80 million investment by ownership group, Sunstone Hotel Investors, the 807-room hotel will offer a sophisticated and contemporary blend of well-being experiences, designed for guests to feel inspired, to rejuvenate, and to maintain their wellness routines while on the road.

Westin Washington, DC Downtown Lobby

"From the moment they arrive at Westin Washington, DC Downtown, guests will have endless opportunities to recharge and recover," said Jennifer Connell, Global Brand Leader, Westin Hotels & Resorts and Vice President, Distinctive Premium Brands, Marriott International. "The hotel's modern residential design brings the natural world indoors, to create an all-encompassing health and wellness experience that redefines the traditional hotel stay. What better way to further energize business and leisure guests as they travel through the city, than a visit to the largest hotel fitness studio in Washington, DC."

Designed by leading architecture and design firms Parts and Labor Design, and Leo A Daly, Westin Washington, DC Downtown seamlessly balances the serenity of nature with the energy of the city. The hotel's architecture and design elements drew inspiration from Potomac stone, which is native to the Washington, DC area. The contrasting use of materials is highlighted by stone in raw and finished states. Once inside, guests will be immersed in a space inspired by biophilic design, layered with the elements of nature, through the integration of sunlight, greenery, and water. The warm and inviting environment provides a place to unwind, with artwork that captures the influence of Washington, DC's surrounding waterways in the form of ripples, flow, reflection, texture, and movement.

With community at the core, the hotel features the Westin WELL. Knowing that travelers are often dehydrated when they arrive at their destination, the Westin WELL will allow visitors to prioritize their well-being from the moment they arrive. The nourishing dispensary offers sparkling and alkaline options to hydrate and soothe guests.

"Westin Washington, DC Downtown is an urban oasis with something to offer everyone," said Kori Johnson, General Manager of Westin Washington, DC Downtown. "We have created a space where a focus on well-being comes together in all aspects of the hotel. From our guest rooms and WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio to our lively bar and compelling cuisine, we look forward to bringing Westin's wellness spirit to life through our brand's six pillars of well-being."

SLEEP WELL

Rest and refresh in one of the 807 guest rooms featuring the brand's iconic Heavenly® Bed and a soft, calming color palette.

EAT WELL

Curated culinary options like Root and Vine, the open-kitchen concept with locally sourced menus, beverages including botanical-inspired cocktails and a biodynamic wine program, and a convenient grab-and-go "Wellness Market" will satisfy a healthy palette.

MOVE WELL

Empower the body and mind in the 10,000 square foot WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio with an Olympic weight room, a yoga room, Peloton bikes, and studio space for stretching and yoga. With the local RunWESTIN® program, featuring running routes and jogging maps, guests can remain active throughout their stay. Guests can also keep in shape at any time of day, and in private, in one of the hotel's Peloton Suites. Each room is equipped with a Peloton bike that can be used with the Peloton App.

FEEL WELL

Sleek bathrooms balanced with bold textures and natural colors, Heavenly® Bath rain showers, and the brand's signature White Tea aloe bath amenities, and plush bathrobes, are prime for rejuvenation.

WORK WELL

Modern meeting spaces and workstations are thoughtfully designed to feature customizable breakout rooms with convenient layouts, to encourage productivity and collaboration. Select meeting rooms face the vast, nature-inspired foyer space to create an open airy feel and further inspire guests.

PLAY WELL

Explore the nation's capital and the area's cultural and entertainment sites, only a short walk or metro ride from the hotel.

Westin Washington, DC Downtown participates in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy App, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

To explore more, please visit www.marriott.com/waswc.

About Westin® Hotels & Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality's global leader in well-being for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand's Six Pillars of well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. At more than 235 hotels and resorts in over 40 countries and territories, guests can benefit from distinct wellness experiences including the brand's iconic and award-winning Heavenly® Bed, signature WestinWORKOUT® offerings such as its Fitness Studios with TRX fitness equipment, and its versatile Gear Lending program featuring the latest in recovery and strength training from Hyperice and Bala, delicious and nutritious menu offerings on their Eat Well menu, and more. For more information, please visit www.westin.com and stay connected on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook . Westin is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com . To download the Marriott app, go here . Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.