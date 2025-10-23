RevitPay Report Reveals 222% Spike in Chargebacks as Visa's VAMP Program Tightens Oversight

CLEVELAND, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The payments industry is facing a reckoning. Chargebacks have surged an astonishing 222% year over year, according to recent data, with steep increases across eCommerce, travel, subscription services, and even healthcare.

As Visa's new VAMP program takes effect, acquirers and merchants across categories are racing to adapt to stricter fraud and dispute thresholds as the card-not-present payments landscape continues to evolve.

Visa's Acquirer Monitoring Program (VAMP) merges fraud and dispute data into a single compliance standard. Merchants exceeding a 2.2% combined fraud and chargeback rate face strict oversight, with thresholds expected to drop to 1.5% or lower by 2026.

The VAMP Era Raises the Bar

"Above standard" merchants operate at 0.50% , while "excessive" ones hit 0.70% .

, while "excessive" ones hit . Friendly fraud now accounts for 75% of chargebacks.

now accounts for of chargebacks. Travel and hospitality chargebacks have surged 816%, making them prime targets for enforcement.

Even merchants once considered low-risk are facing fines, rolling reserves, or account termination if they fail to adapt.

What Merchants Can Expect

RevitPay is guiding high-risk industries through the most significant shift in payments compliance in a decade. The company is implementing tools and strategies that protect merchants before disputes spiral out of control.

Pre-dispute refunds and alerts through Visa's Rapid Dispute Resolution, Ethoca, and Verifi to stop chargebacks early. 3D Secure authentication to shift liability and block fraudulent transactions. Clear billing descriptors and refund policies to prevent "unrecognized charge" disputes. Advanced monitoring systems to identify and isolate risky transactions fast.

"Visa's VAMP is not a tweak to the rules. It is a total transformation," said Peter Kusner, CEO of RevitPay. "Merchants need partners who understand compliance inside and out. That is where RevitPay makes the difference."

Adapting to the New Normal

The new standard demands a proactive mindset. Merchants must target dispute ratios below 0.5% to maintain healthy accounts. Those who rely on outdated fraud prevention systems risk being flagged or even losing their processing privileges.

RevitPay's mission is clear: help businesses turn Visa's toughest compliance program into a competitive advantage. By blending real-time fraud detection, transparent billing, and expert guidance, RevitPay ensures merchants not only survive the VAMP shift but come out stronger.

View the full report from RevitPay here .

About RevitPay

For over a decade, RevitPay has delivered reliable, transparent, and scalable payment solutions to businesses of all sizes. Built on cutting-edge technology and backed by expert support, it empowers companies to reduce costs, streamline operations, and grow with confidence. From in-person transactions to online payments and developer integrations, RevitPay provides a unified ecosystem designed for speed, security, and simplicity, so businesses can focus on what truly matters: their growth.

Media Contact

Vix Media Group

Anthony Dutcher

[email protected]

(301) 485-9853

SOURCE RevitPay