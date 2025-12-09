Stablecoins Surge 83% YoY as AI-Driven Commerce Resets the Entire Payments Industry in 2025, a RevitPay Report Finds

CLEVELAND, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The payments landscape is undergoing one of its fastest transformations ever recorded. According to the newly released AI-Driven Payments Stablecoins and Agentic Commerce 2025 Industry Report from RevitPay, Stablecoin transactions grew an astonishing 83 percent year on year, pushing total Stablecoin volume above 4 trillion USD in the first seven months of 2025.

AI and Digital Currency Combine to Create a New Payments Reality

What once appeared as experimental technology is now driving mainstream adoption. The report highlights that Stablecoins are responsible for nearly half of all transactions processed on a major crypto native platform in 2024. A remarkable 90 percent of surveyed banks and fintech companies say they are actively integrating stablecoin capabilities into their payment strategies.

At the same time, AI agents capable of shopping, comparing prices, managing invoicing, and executing payments without human involvement are accelerating the shift. When paired with Stablecoin rails, these autonomous systems are redefining speed, efficiency, and cost across global payments.

Why Merchants and Payment Providers Need to Move Now

Cross border payments settle almost instantly, eliminating traditional banking delays and improving liquidity.

B2B payments can be automated and optimized through AI driven decision making, reducing operational overhead.

Corporate finance teams gain the ability to move funds around the world in minutes, improving treasury efficiency and reducing FX friction.

Agentic automation allows businesses to streamline invoicing, approvals, and compliance with minimal human oversight.

To keep up, merchants and payment service providers must begin preparing for tokenized rails, digital wallets that support stable assets, updated compliance infrastructure, and authentication tools designed for AI agents.

Regulatory Progress Unlocks Adoption

Regulators are adding clarity that is helping the market scale. The 2025 GENIUS Act in the United States establishes a federal charter for fiat-backed Stablecoins that requires full reserves, routine audits, and strong AML and KYC controls. Europe and Asia are also rolling out new frameworks that are giving global businesses confidence to adopt digital currency-based payment systems.

The Market Has Reached an Inflection Point

The report concludes that 2025 marks the true beginning of AI enhanced commerce. Stablecoins have moved from niche usage to essential infrastructure for B2B payments and cross border operations. AI agents are quickly becoming legitimate participants in purchasing, billing, and settlement.

Businesses that adopt these technologies early will gain significant competitive advantages. Those that delay risk losing ground as commerce evolves into a faster, smarter, and more automated ecosystem.

View the full report from RevitPay here.

