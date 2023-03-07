Revive and NextHome Partner to Deliver More Move-In Ready Homes to Agents

IRVINE, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's market, the largest proportion of homebuyers — Millennials, comprising a full 43 percent of the homebuying population — are seeking homes that are ready for them to move in today. The latest research shows that 70 percent of Millennial home buyers will choose a smaller home that's move-in-ready over a larger home that needs some attention.

Revive, the most complete presale home renovation solution for sellers, and NextHome, the No. 1 real estate franchise in the country in owner satisfaction, are joining forces to deliver more move-in ready homes to more than 5,500 NextHome agents in 610 offices across 48 states.

NextHome, by offering Revive's presale renovation solutions, will unlock more inventory, creating more listings of market-ready homes with $0 due from sellers until closing.

"NextHome is a franchise for the future, well-known for leaning into innovation in the real estate industry to lead the way," said Michael Alladawi, Revive CEO and founder. "Together, we can deliver more of what buyers want in today's market: move-in ready homes," he added.

The availability of Revive presale renovation services for NextHome agents debuts at the 2023 NextHome Conference , March 9 to 11, in Houston, Texas.

Helping sellers maximize their profits from their home sales, Revive renovations start within seven days, with an average completion time of four to six weeks. With a presale renovation, homeowners boost their return on their most significant asset — their home. Once listed, a newly renovated home also sells faster.

"Presale renovations offer homeowners a $300 billion additional profit opportunity," said Dalip Jaggi, Revive co-founder, who notes that sellers often leave between 15 and 20 percent of profits on the table when selling a home "as is."

Jaggi notes that Revive sellers average $186,000 more than the cost of their renovations and can net substantially more in higher-cost markets. As a result, agents who work with Revive typically receive higher commissions (22 percent higher) and win 40 percent more listings.

In addition, Jaggi points out that Revive has helped hundreds of homeowners create more than $60 million in profits.

"We all know that getting a property ready for sale involves some elbow grease, like sprucing up the paint, installing new carpets, and tidying up the landscaping. Many times, it's the bathrooms that need a little love. That's where Revive comes in - it's a powerful tool that can help you and your clients fix things up and make the property even more marketable. Plus, the homeowner can pay for the Revive services at the close of escrow. It's a turning point in this shifting market and can really set your listing apart," said Keith Robinson, Chief Strategy Officer at NextHome.

