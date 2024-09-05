Revive Makes AI-Powered Property Valuation Tools Freely Accessible to All

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- What if you could see your home's future value after making the right improvements? For the first time, presale renovation leader Revive is making this possible by offering free access to its AI-powered property valuation tools, empowering sellers and real estate professionals alike.

The Revive Vision AI platform, which features its proprietary After Renovation Value tool ­(think Zillow's Zestimate, but it shows the maximum potential value of your home if it were updated to be in optimal market-ready condition), and its tech-leading neighborhood property conditions analysis, are AI-powered by computer vision and machine learning.

"Making Revive Vision AI available to anyone marks a new era in property valuation, where agents and consumers alike can access real-time, data-driven insights to make informed decisions to maximize the value of a home," said Dalip Jaggi, co-founder and COO of Revive.

He pointed out that Revive's platform-leading AI-powered computer vision and machine learning technology not only estimates current value but also reveals a property's untapped potential, helping sellers to ensure they never leave money on the table again.

According to Jaggi, Revive Vision AI provides two more real estate market benefits: unlocking housing inventory as it provides sellers with clear, actionable insights for maximizing their home's value and preventing financial loss as it helps sellers make informed renovation decisions before listing, ensuring they capture the full market value.

Key Features of Revive Vision AI:

Rigorous testing by top real estate professionals: The Revive Vision AI platform has undergone months of testing to ensure accuracy and reliability.

Free access to advanced AI tools: Previously available only to registered real estate agents, Revive Vision AI is now freely accessible to all agents and consumers, including prospective sellers.

Advanced valuation insights: Leverages computer vision and machine learning to provide instantaneous, accurate insights into both the current and potential market value of properties.

After Renovation Value (ARV) estimations: Reveals what a home can be worth with strategic improvements, offering detailed steps to maximize value.

Comparative accuracy: Enhanced ability to compare properties with top local comparables, focusing on key features impacting market value.

Enhanced ability to compare properties with top local comparables, focusing on key features impacting market value. Actionable reports: Instantly generates insightful property reports to inform strategic selling and renovation decisions, offering two types of complimentary reports: Incomplete Report: Provides basic insights from an address without requiring photos. Complete Report: Offers in-depth analysis using photos and detailed neighborhood comparisons.

Mobile-Friendly Access: Available from any device – phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop.

With Revive Vision AI now in the hands of both agents and consumers, collaboration is elevated. Together, homeowners and agents can explore how strategic presale renovations can elevate a home's market value, ensuring that sellers avoid leaving money on the table and achieve the best possible outcome.

Consumers and real estate agents can explore a property's full potential with Revive Vision AI, accessible at revivevision.ai.

About Revive

Revive Real Estate partners with real estate professionals to provide the funding, guidance, and contractors needed to get strategic presale renovations done fast and for maximum value. Discover more at www.revive.realestate.

