REVIVE YOUR FLATLINING FANTASY FOOTBALL TEAM WITH MATTHEW BERRY AND LG CHANNELS

LG Channels Renews Partnership with Matthew Berry's Fantasy Life, Expanding with New Features and Original Programming

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- If your fantasy team is in shambles due to injuries or underperforming picks, your LG Smart TV may offer a remedy. LG Electronics USA and Fantasy Life, the award-winning fantasy sports and gaming company spanning media and tech, founded by Matthew Berry, announce the renewal and expansion of their strategic partnership, delivering more, exclusive fantasy football content on LG Channels, LG's free streaming service available on LG SmartTVs including its LG OLED and LG QNED lineups. The expanded programming offers users new ways to watch and engage.

"For me, fantasy football is about the stories and memories we create together—and that comes to life every week with our incredible team," said Matthew Berry, Founder of Fantasy Life. "With Kendall Valenzuela as host and fantasy experts like Gene Clemons, Pete Overzet, and Marcas Grant joining me on LG Channels, we're bringing fans more than just stats—we're building a true fantasy community, with insight and fun for every kind of player, all season long."

This renewed collaboration significantly expands LG's fantasy football footprint across both linear and on-demand viewing, underscoring the company's continued investment in sports and building deeper connections with fans. The Matthew Berry Fantasy Life Channel (Channel 110) returned on July 29th and will stream on a year-round basis for the first time, with new shows and extended coverage designed specifically for fantasy football fans.

"We're excited to renew our collaboration with Fantasy Life," said Matt Durgin, LG US's VP of Content & Services. "Our relationship with Fantasy Life has enabled us to grow our sports content offerings to our LG TV customers with the best and most respected content creators in the sports world. And at this time of year, when fantasy teams may need an overhaul, solutions may be one free episode away."

In addition to the flagship Sunday show and weekly midweek episodes, fans will enjoy up to five original Fantasy Life shows per week. Programming will also now be available on-demand, giving viewers the flexibility to watch whenever they want.

"We're not just expanding our programming—we're reinventing how fantasy football fans consume content year-round," said Fantasy Life CEO Eliot Crist. "With 66% more original shows and on-demand access for the first time, we're giving our community the tools and insights they need to dominate their leagues, whether it's draft season or playoff crunch time. This partnership with LG Channels lets us reach fantasy fans wherever they are, whenever they need us."

Expanded Programming Highlights

Fantasy Life is bringing even more excitement to LG Channels in 2025 with a bold expansion of exclusive content for fantasy football fans all season—and beyond:

The Matthew Berry Fantasy Life channel relaunched July 29 and will stream 365 days a year.

66% more original programming with new shows and extended coverage.

Emerging star Kendall Valenzuela returns as host, joined weekly by Matthew Berry, fantasy experts, and special guests.

Flagship shows return for their third seasons: Fantasy Life Live: the dynamic Sunday live show that gets fans ready to win on gameday Fantasy Life Report: weekly deep-dive analysis and must-know insights Fantasy Life Forecast: forward-looking matchups and projections to guide roster moves

More Original Shows, More Days Monday night preview show: last-minute matchup breakdowns ahead of Monday Night Football Black Friday special: previewing the NFL's marquee Friday game Saturday specials: Three launching in December to cover the NFL's Saturday slates

Expanded Offseason Coverage NFL Playoff analysis Super Bowl previews NFL Draft breakdowns Free agency and trade coverage

New On-Demand Access Most Fantasy Life content is now available on-demand, so fans can watch live, binge, or rewatch anytime.



This expanded partnership solidifies LG Channels as a premier destination for fantasy football content—delivering expert analysis, real-time insights, and year-round storytelling from one of the most trusted brands in the game. With free, always-on access, fans can now enjoy even more Fantasy Life content than ever before, whenever and wherever they tune in.

For more information about LG Channels, visit: https://www.lg.com/us/webos/lg-channels

For more information about Fantasy Life, visit: https://www.fantasylife.com

