Reviver™ and Hansel Auto Group Announce Strategic Alliance to Sell Digital License Plates in Northern California

GRANITE BAY, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReviverMX, Inc., developer of the world's first digital license plate, today announced a strategic alliance with Hansel Auto Group to sell the Reviver™ Rplate™ across northern California.

According to the agreement, Hansel – one of California's most respected auto dealerships – will sell and install the Rplate as an accessory. Rplate sales will start at Hansel Auto Group's flagship Ford dealership located in Santa Rosa. Hansel has secured the option of offering Reviver's Rplates at the rest of their outlets in Northern California.

The Rplate, managed by a simple encrypted app, allows a user to automatically renew vehicle registration online without the need to deal with the stickers and associated Motor Vehicle Administration paperwork sent through the mail. The Rplate also offers a variety of personalization features.

"We are excited to be offering Reviver's digital license plates and we would expect this product to be offered by most California dealerships in the near term," said Henry Hansel, CEO of Hansel Auto Group. "As a recognized innovator in California's automotive space, we're quite selective about which accessories we choose to introduce to our customer base. The Rplate, we believe, offers drivers a highly intelligent and physically attractive option that will simplify their driving life. We anticipate that, following its introduction at our Santa Rosa location, the product will likely become standard issue on most of our select vehicles across Northern California."

The alliance with Hansel Auto Group provides the dealership with several unique advantages. Unlike other options the Rplates do not compete with anything else a dealer is offering; in that regard they are truly unique. "Our Rplates add incremental value to the purchasing process," said Neville Boston, Reviver Founder and CSO. "They are immediately noticed and complimented by customers and add a very positive dynamic to the conversation."

Reviver's Rplate and Rplate Pro are being sold in California and Arizona and are legal for driving across all 50 states. Eleven additional states are actively engaged in various stages of the adoption process. Both products can also be reviewed and purchased through Reviver's website at www.reviver.com

To learn more about Hansel Auto Group, visit their website at www.gohansel.com.

ABOUT REVIVER

ReviverMX, Inc. ("Reviver") is the developer of a proprietary platform that integrates motor vehicle administrations (MVA) with vehicle owners through the company's digital license plates (DLP) and a smart phone app. The platform allows MVAs to digitize vehicle registration renewals and a variety of compliance transactions for potential cost savings to MVAs. Additionally, the platform delivers a growing menu of DLP personalization features that customers manage from their smart phones. Reviver sells two types of DLPs; the Rplate and the Rplate Pro. Both are legal for sale in California and Arizona with eleven states in various stages of adoption. For additional company and product information visit www.reviver.com.

