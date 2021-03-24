Reviver™ and Susan G. Komen Agree to Sell Specialty Digital License Plates to Help Fund the Fight Against Breast Cancer

GRANITE BAY, Calif., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReviverMX, Inc., developer of the world's first digital license plate, the Rplate™, today announced that they have entered into an agreement with the Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, to help fundraising through sales of a Reviver™ specialty Rplate displaying the organization's iconic Running Ribbon® and a menu of select banner messages. Initially, the Komen Rplates will only be available in California and Arizona, but as Reviver continues to expand its reach into more states, Komen Rplate sales will expand across the U.S. as well.

Reviver's affinity program allows organizations like Komen to customize the Rplate for supporters to demonstrate their loyalty to a cause via Reviver's digital license plate. Funds raised through sales of the specialty Komen Rplates will help fund the organization's efforts to save lives from breast cancer.

Mark Pilon, Executive Director Los Angeles County for Susan G. Komen said, "Reviver and their very unique Rplate are a welcomed addition to our ongoing campaign to expand support for our critical mission and will enable us to continue investments in research and patient support. We look forward to seeing our custom Rplates on supporters' vehicles in California and Arizona right away, and on more vehicles across the country as more states adopt Reviver's digital license plates as a 21st century standard."

"We are extremely proud of our ability to help Susan G. Komen pursue their mission. They have transformed the way the world views breast cancer and have been a mobilizing force in creating a global community of passionate support for their mission," said Neville Boston, founder and CSO for Reviver. "Allowing the expressive attributes of our Rplates to help build participation in their mission, is something we can all feel very good about," Boston concluded.

Reviver's Rplate and the more advanced Rplate Pro™ are currently being sold for vehicles registered in California and Arizona and on commercial vehicles in Texas. Eleven other states are actively engaged in adopting Reviver plates, and Reviver is working with the remaining 36 states and the AAMVA for additional engagements. The company is currently selling Rplates through multiple channels, including automotive dealerships, affinity groups such as Susan G. Komen, professional sports teams and college alumni associations, and small to medium-sized commercial fleets. The Rplate and Rplate Pro can be reviewed and purchased at: www.reviver.com.

ReviverMX, Inc. ("Reviver") is the developer of a proprietary platform that integrates motor vehicle administrations (MVA) with vehicle owners through the company's digital license plates (DLP) and a smart phone app. The platform allows MVAs to digitize vehicle registration renewals and a variety of compliance transactions for potential cost savings to MVAs. Additionally, the platform delivers a growing menu of DLP personalization features that customers manage from their smart phones. Reviver sells two types of DLPs; the Rplate and the Rplate Pro. Both are legal for sale in California and Arizona with eleven states in various stages of adoption. For additional company and product information visit www.reviver.com.

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at komen.org/social. To learn how to be a Komen Advocate visit komen.org/how-to-help/advocacy/

