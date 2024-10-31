Reviver Announces Price Reduction of RPLATE Digital License Plates, Bringing Innovation Closer to All Drivers

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reviver, the company behind the world's first digital license plate, is excited to announce a significant price reduction for its flagship product, the RPLATE is now $499. The price drop is part of the company's continued commitment to making cutting-edge technology more accessible to drivers everywhere.

Welcome to the future of vehicle personalization and convenience with Reviver's revolutionary digital license plate, RPLATE! In this video, we introduce you to the cutting-edge features of RPLATE, offering a sleek design coupled with enhanced safety and convenience. Integrated seamlessly with the DMV, RPLATE streamlines registration renewal through the intuitive Reviver app, saving you from endless DMV hassles.

Effective immediately, the RPLATE will be available at $499, a new lower price, giving more drivers the opportunity to upgrade to the convenience, customization, and modern look of a digital license plate. The RPLATE's innovative features include seamless registration renewal, personalization options, and advanced security features, all of which help streamline the driving experience.

"This price reduction is a pivotal moment for us," said Neville Boston, Founder and CSO of Reviver. "Our mission has always been to bring innovation to the road in a way that's both practical and accessible. By lowering the price of the RPLATE, we're making it easier for drivers to embrace the future of driving and experience the benefits of digital plates firsthand."

Reviver's RPLATE offers features such as:

Automated Vehicle Registration Renewal: Say goodbye to manual registration processes. With RPLATE, your registration is renewed instantly in the Reviver app, and you never have to worry about sticker placement again all.

Say goodbye to manual registration processes. With RPLATE, your registration is renewed instantly in the Reviver app, and you never have to worry about sticker placement again all. Customizable Plate Messaging: Personalize your plate with custom text options to display a message that reflects your personality. You can also toggle between light and dark mode for the background, giving your RPLATE a look that suits your style.

Personalize your plate with custom text options to display a message that reflects your personality. You can also toggle between light and dark mode for the background, giving your RPLATE a look that suits your style. Enhanced Security: The RPLATE acts as a powerful theft deterrent. If anyone attempts to remove the RPLATE from your vehicle, it will instantly display a "DETACHED" alert on the plate itself, while also notifying the owner through the mobile app. This feature adds an extra layer of protection, ensuring you're always informed if tampering occurs.

By reducing the price, Reviver aims to broaden its customer base and encourage more drivers to transition from traditional license plates to digital ones. The price reduction reflects Reviver's goal of putting innovation within reach of every driver, offering a modern solution to everyday vehicle management.

With an expanding network of commercial partners, including dealerships and installation professionals, Reviver continues to make the process of purchasing and installing an RPLATE easy and convenient. Whether you choose to purchase it at www.reviver.com and have it shipped directly to you or purchase it from a local dealership, upgrading to the digital plate is just a few clicks away!

"This isn't just about a price drop—it's about opening the door to a new era of driving," added Boston. "We want to remove as many barriers as possible for people looking to enhance their driving experience and take advantage of everything a digital plate has to offer."

For more information or to purchase your RPLATE, visit www.reviver.com .

About Reviver

Reviver™ is a technology company and the Sacramento Kings Official Jersey Patch Partner, on a mission to modernize the driving experience. As a developer of the world's first digital license plate, Reviver has transformed the license plate into a connected vehicle platform, enabling consumers and commercial businesses to digitize vehicle registration renewals and experience a growing set of personalization, convenience and safety features, all managed through a mobile or web app interface. Reviver digital license plates are currently legal for sale in Arizona and California, along with Texas for commercial fleet vehicles. Ten additional states are in various stages of adoption. Founded in 2009, Reviver is headquartered in northern California. For more information, visit www.reviver.com .

SOURCE Reviver