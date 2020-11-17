Reviver™ Enters into Agreement with SEED Tech, LLC to Sell Digital License Plates in Dubai and Other Countries

GRANITE BAY, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReviverMX, Inc., developer of the world's first digital license plate (DLP), today announced that it has entered into an agreement with SEED Tech, LLC to serve as a value-added reseller (VAR) of Reviver's technology platform and DLPs in Dubai and several select countries.

SEED is a company of the private office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, a member of the ruling family of Dubai.

The agreement allows SEED to market and sell Reviver's RplateTM, Rplate ProTM and the related technology platform in Dubai and several other countries. The agreement is both a significant milestone in Reviver's existing relationship with the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai, and further aligns with SEED's vision of connected vehicles' relationships to increasingly smarter cities.

Reviver has been working closely with RTA on a proof-of-concept (POC) over the last year. With the POC now successfully concluded, Reviver has entered the next phase with SEED serving as its go-to-market partner. "SEED is a brilliant partner to work with, and this agreement is a significant strategic step in the expansion of our brand globally," said Jeff Olyniec, Chairman of the Board for Reviver. "There is no better region of the world I can think of to begin our expansion than in Dubai, which is one of the most technologically advanced regions in the world. We are very pleased to be part of the pursuit of their vision for what smart cities and connected vehicles have the potential to become."

"This agreement demonstrates the ability of our technology and products to have appeal beyond the U.S.," said Robert Wood, President & CEO for Reviver. "Importantly, our agreement with SEED clearly demonstrates the operational scalability of our platform and provides a strategic launch point into significant growth opportunity for our brand, our products and our company. Product orders stemming from our agreement will begin the third quarter of 2021, with plate deployments taking place in the fourth quarter of 2021," Mr. Wood concluded.

ReviverMX, Inc. ("Reviver") is the developer of a proprietary platform that integrates motor vehicle administrations (MVA) with vehicle owners through the company's digital license plates (DLP) and a smart phone app. The platform allows MVAs to digitize vehicle registration renewals and a variety of compliance transactions for potential cost savings to MVAs. Additionally, the platform delivers a growing menu of DLP personalization features that customers manage from their smart phones. Reviver sells two types of DLPs; the Rplate and the Rplate Pro. Both are legal for sale in California and Arizona with eleven states in various stages of adoption. For additional company and product information visit www.reviver.com.

