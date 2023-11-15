Reviver Expands Relationship with AutoNation, Significantly Extending Availability of RPLATE Digital License Plate

News provided by

Reviver

15 Nov, 2023, 09:18 ET

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reviver, a technology company and developer of the world's first digital license plate, announced that the state of Arizona has been added to its partnership with AutoNation, the country's second-largest auto dealer group. This expanded distribution of the Reviver RPLATE complements existing availability through AutoNation dealerships in California.

Photo download: http://www.kcomm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/A1_CA_WHT.png

AutoNation ranks No. 2 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., with retail sales of 229,971 new vehicles in 2022. The company joins Lithia Motors, one of the largest global automotive retailers, as the latest major dealer group to become a Reviver partner. Under this relationship, AutoNation dealerships offer the RPLATE at in-store merchandise and accessories departments in these two key states.

"The combined reach of AutoNation and Lithia Motors offers significant opportunities for consumers and fleets to experience the many benefits of digital license plate technology," said Reviver Founder & Chief Strategy Officer Neville Boston. "We are proud to be associated with these two proven leaders in the automotive world and look forward to our ongoing efforts to help provide the latest technological advances to their customers."

Reviver Auto Dealer Reseller partners leverage the benefits of a transformative smart-driving platform. Those benefits include additional revenue, productivity enhancements, and innovative brand amplification. Moreover, Reviver offers exceptional dealership support through a blend of 24/7 customer service, proven ROI and efficiency standards, along with future-proof, DMV-approved technology.

As a connected vehicle platform, the Reviver digital license plate delivers a revolutionary approach to vehicle identification and ownership and a host of benefits designed to boost functionality, convenience, and safety features. The RPLATE dramatically moves beyond the traditional static metal plate to provide an intelligent, digital display that empowers drivers to experience a new level of automotive innovation driven by advanced engineering.

Depending on the model, key features include personalized displays with custom messaging, location tracking, effortless registration renewal through a user-friendly mobile app, real-time alerts when the vehicle is moved, tamper-proof mounting, and robust theft-deterrent measures. Furthermore, the RPLATE stays with the owner and can be transferred to other vehicles, reducing the need for traditional plate manufacturing resources that affect the environment.

Reviver offers both a battery-powered, user-installable model with a replaceable 5-year battery and a hard-wired, professionally installed version to cater to every driver's preference.

For more information about Reviver and its digital license plate technology, please visit reviver.com.

About Reviver
Reviver™ is a technology company and Official Ford Accessory Partner on a mission to modernize the driving experience. As a developer of the world's first digital license plate, Reviver has transformed the license plate into a connected vehicle platform, enabling consumers and commercial businesses to digitize vehicle registration renewals and experience a growing set of personalization, convenience, and safety features, all managed through a mobile or web app interface. Reviver digital license plates are currently legal for sale in Arizona, California, and Michigan, along with Texas for commercial fleet vehicles. Ten additional states are in various stages of adoption. Founded in 2009, Reviver is headquartered in northern California. For more information, visit www.reviver.com.

SOURCE Reviver

Also from this source

Reviver Marks Addition of Lithia Motors Dealerships to Rapidly Growing Licensed Auto Dealer Reseller Network

Reviver™, a technology company and developer of the world's first digital license plate, has formed a partnership with automotive retail giant Lithia ...

Reviver™ Joins Forces with Ford: Pioneering Vehicle Ownership with the RPlate Digital License Plate as a Ford Official Accessory Partner

Reviver, a technology company and developer of the digital license plate, has entered into an agreement with Ford Motor Company that will add the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.