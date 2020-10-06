Reviver™ Launches Battery Powered, Easily Installable Version of its Rplate™ Digital License Plate

GRANITE BAY, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReviverMX, Inc., developer of the world's first digital license plate, today announced the release of a new, battery-powered, easily installable version of its Rplate™ digital license plate.

Powered by an internal lithium-ion battery, the new Rplate does not require wiring to the vehicle's power source and can therefore be installed within minutes by the customer rather than an automotive professional. The lithium-ion battery has an estimated life of five years and can be easily replaced when necessary.

The new Rplate also has a sleeker and slimmer look and can be updated and managed from Reviver's proprietary app via Bluetooth®.

As in the past, the Rplate offers a variety of personalization features that allow owners to change its background color and banner messages, automatically renew vehicle registration without the need for the usual stickers that come through the mail, and perform other Motor Vehicle Administration transactions online through Reviver's proprietary platform.

"We are extremely excited about the launch of the new Rplate," said Bob Wood, Reviver's CEO. "Not only does it digitize the registration process, it reduces the need for stickers and reduces related registration-based paperwork. We couldn't be happier with the Rplate, and we think our customers will feel the same."

Reviver also offers the Rplate Pro™, which provides additional features including trip and mileage tracking, vehicle location service and various telematic and security features.

The Rplate and Rplate Pro can both be reviewed and purchased through Reviver's website at www.reviver.com as well as at several automobile dealerships in California to be announced in the near future.

ABOUT REVIVER

ReviverMX, Inc. ("Reviver") is the developer of a proprietary platform that integrates motor vehicle administrations (MVA) with vehicle owners through the company's digital license plates (DLP) and a smart phone app. The platform allows MVAs to digitize vehicle registration renewals and a variety of compliance transactions for potential cost savings to MVAs. Additionally, the platform delivers a growing menu of DLP personalization features that customers manage from their smart phones. Reviver sells two types of DLPs; the Rplate and the Rplate Pro. Both are legal for sale in California and Arizona with eleven states in various stages of adoption. For additional company and product information visit www.reviver.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

ReviverMX, Inc. (The Company) has prepared and provides all of the financial and related information stated herein. The Company makes no express or implied representation or warranty as to projections, estimates, future plans, or forward-looking assumptions or statements, nor as to their attainability or the accuracy and completeness of the assumptions from which they are derived. Projections and estimates of the Company's performance are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and may vary materially from actual results.

