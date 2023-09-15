Reviver™ Launches New RPlate Pricing Structure Featuring Pay-Over-Time Option To Enhance Customer Convenience and Broaden Access to Digital License Plate Technology

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reviver, a technology company and developer of the digital license plate, has revamped its RPlate pricing to offer increased flexibility for customers of both the battery-operated and wired models of the groundbreaking technology. Buy-now, pay-later financing on the $599 purchase price of the RPlate is now available through the Affirm financing service for both models.

"We are constantly listening to our customers to build an exemplary offering that enriches the driving experience and provides significant value. Our goal is to create choices that enable as many people as possible to experience the dramatic enhancements that a digital license plate can offer," said Reviver Founder & Chief Strategy Officer Neville Boston. "This new financing option will allow people to tailor the purchase to their personal situation and individual budget."

Affirm's mission is to deliver financial products that improve lives by offering payment options that suit each buyer's situation. It is a flexible, transparent and convenient way to pay over time without any fees. The service is conveniently integrated into the seller's website shopping cart and checkout, with online qualifying based on the individual's credit score. The result is a seamless process for personalized financing of the RPlate purchase.

To experience the complete range of advantages embodied in the RPlate, annual service plans providing access to the extensive set of RPlate features and benefits are available for the battery-operated and wired models. Moreover, under the new pricing structure, 60 days of connected service are included at no charge for new customers as an added incentive to fully utilize the RPlate's unique capabilities.

The Reviver digital license plate is a connected vehicle platform for smart driving that offers a revolutionary approach to vehicle identification and ownership. By replacing traditional static metal plates with intelligent, digital displays, drivers can experience a new integration of technology and automotive excellence. This advanced solution enables a multitude of benefits, enhancing both convenience and functionality.

Depending on the model, key RPlate features include personalized displays with custom messaging, location tracking, effortless registration renewal through a user-friendly mobile app, real-time alerts when the vehicle is moved, tamper-proof mounting, and robust anti-theft measures. Furthermore, these plates champion sustainability by eliminating the need for traditional metal plates, marking a significant stride toward a greener automotive future. Reviver offers both a battery-powered, user-installable model with a replaceable 5-year battery and a hard-wired, professionally installed version to match each driver's individual preference.

For more information about Reviver and its digital license plate technology, please visit reviver.com.

About Reviver
Reviver™ is a technology company on a mission to modernize the driving experience. As developer of the world's first digital license plate platform, Reviver products transform the license plate into a connected vehicle platform, enabling consumers and commercial businesses to digitize vehicle registration renewals and experience a growing set of personalization, convenience and safety features, all managed through a mobile or web app interface. Reviver digital license plates are legal for sale in Arizona, California and Michigan, along with Texas for commercial fleet vehicles. Ten additional states are in various stages of adoption. Founded in 2009, Reviver is headquartered in Northern California. For more information, visit www.reviver.com.

