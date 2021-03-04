Reviver™ Rplate™ Digital License Plates to be Sold to Alumni and Supporters of Arizona State University

"We are excited to be offering the Rplate to our alumni." Martha Byrd, ASU Assistant Vice President Tweet this

ASU has over 500,000 alumni worldwide, of which more than 300,000 reside in California and Arizona, the two states in which the Rplate is currently cleared for sale. Penetration of ASU-themed metal plate sales to Arizona-based alumni has been approximately 10% - 11% to date.

"We are excited to be offering the Rplate to our alumni," said ASU Assistant Vice President, Martha Byrd. "With their many ASU-tuned features, Rplates will extend our reach to California alumni and provide a visually compelling alternative to the metal plates we typically offer Arizona-based alumni – and a great way for our members to express their affinity with their alma mater."

Neville Boston, Founder and chief strategy officer for Reviver, added, "We began selling Rplates in Arizona in 2019 and are very excited to now offer these special ASU-themed Rplates to alumni members. With more than 50,000 ASU alumni in California, their reach to alumni for ASU-themed plates will grow as adoption of our DLP's advances nationally."

"In addition to being the most efficient time-and-hassle-saving tool for vehicle owners," Boston added, "Rplates are perfect customizable platforms for displaying warmth and loyalty. We look forward to establishing additional agreements of this type in the future."

The basic Reviver Rplate can renew registration electronically without the need for stickers and most other DMV paperwork, and can be customized to create various background colors and banner messages. Reviver's Rplate Pro adds several telematic features including trip and mileage tracking, and the ability to display stolen and amber alerts, tell you where you left your car, and if anyone has driven it outside of a preselected radius. Both plates are linked to Reviver's secure server and easily managed through a simple encrypted app.

Reviver's Rplate and Rplate Pro are being sold in California and Arizona and are legal for driving across all 50 states. Eleven additional states are actively engaged in various stages of the adoption process.

Both products can also be reviewed and purchased through Reviver's website at www.reviver.com.

ABOUT REVIVER

ReviverMX, Inc. ("Reviver") is the developer of a proprietary platform that integrates motor vehicle administrations (MVA) with vehicle owners through the company's digital license plates (DLP) and a smart phone app. The platform allows MVAs to digitize vehicle registration renewals and a variety of compliance transactions for potential cost savings to MVAs. Additionally, the platform delivers a growing menu of DLP personalization features that customers manage from their smart phones. Reviver sells two types of DLPs: the Rplate and the Rplate Pro. Both are legal for sale in California and Arizona with eleven states in various stages of adoption. For additional company and product information visit www.reviver.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

ReviverMX, Inc. (The Company) has prepared and provides all of the financial and related information stated herein. The Company makes no express or implied representation or warranty as to projections, estimates, future plans, or forward-looking assumptions or statements, nor as to their attainability or the accuracy and completeness of the assumptions from which they are derived. Projections and estimates of the Company's performance are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and may vary materially from actual results.

SOURCE Reviver

Related Links

reviver.com

