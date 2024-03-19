Reviving Trade Ties: 135th Canton Fair Focuses on Strengthening Economic Bonds with Middle Eastern Nations

GUANGZHOU, China, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The promotion tour for 135th China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair"), held from February 29 to March 7, has successfully reinvigorated trade vitality across the Middle East, with events in Dubai, UAE and Cairo, Egypt successfully held, and in-depth business talks with Canton Fair partners in Morroco. Led by Zhang Sihong, Deputy Secretary General of the Canton Fair and Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre, the delegation invited high-quality enterprises from the countries and surrounding regions, to explore cooperation and business opportunities, achieving remarkable outcomes.

"We hope that Middle East buyers can utilize the Canton Fair's online platform for regular engagement, facilitating online appointments and offline negotiations to achieve more trade transactions through dual-channel interactions," said Zhang Sihong, during the conference, emphasizing the importance of utilizing the Canton Fair's online platform for regular engagement on top of onsite attendance.

In Morocco, China Foreign Trade Centre renewed its partnership agreement with Confédération Générale Des Entreprises Du Maroc (CGEM), further promoting trade between China and Morocco.

The delegation conducted field research at major sourcing platforms and institutions in the Middle East, including Noon, the largest e-commerce platform in the Middle East, Dubai World Trade Centre, Marjane and Electroplanet, the largest supermarket and electronics mall in Morocco respectively, Gomla Market, the largest chain supermarket in Alexandria, Egypt.

The delegation also engaged in deep exchanges with Dubai Chamber, Chinese General Chamber of Commerce UAE, Confédération Générale DesEntreprises Du Maroc (CGEM), China-Morocco Economic, Trade and Cultural Exchange Centre, Cairo Chamber of Commerce, and Alexandria Business Association, establishing a more comprehensive Canton Fair partnership system.

The 135th Canton Fair promotion tour has received an enthusiastic response from the three Middle Eastern countries, continuously revitalizing trade vitality in the local and surrounding regions.

For the latest information on the 135th Canton Fair, please register at https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2366276/Canton_Fair.jpg