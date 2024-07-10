Revizto Announces Minority Investment from Summit Partners to Continue Propelling the AECO Industry Forward

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revizto , a leader in collaboration solutions for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operation (AECO) industry, today announced a minority investment from global growth equity investor Summit Partners . The partnership, which comes in the form of a secondary investment, will focus on supporting Revizto's team expansion, product development, and continued global growth.

Revizto launched its software in 2012 with a vision to transform the AECO industry by providing an unparalleled Integrated Collaboration Platform designed to help customers effortlessly turn every project into reality. The company delivers a user-friendly, cloud-based platform purpose-built to enable architects, engineers, contractors and owners to collaborate in a 3D and 2D environment. The platform is designed to be accessible to all project team members, regardless of their technical skills or location —whether in-office, on-site, or on any device. By providing a single source of truth for construction collaboration, Revizto empowers project stakeholders to speed up project delivery, reduce rework, and cut costs. Today, Revizto serves over 260,000 users across more than 2,500 customers worldwide, including leading global firms such as AECOM, Jacobs, McCarthy Building Companies, Mortenson, Consigli, John Holland, Lendlease, Arup, and Red Sea Global.

"I am thrilled to announce that Summit Partners has joined us in our mission of revolutionizing collaboration by empowering project teams to build better together," said Arman Gukasyan, Founder and CEO of Revizto. "In Summit, we have found a partner who shares our commitment and excitement for digitizing the AECO industry, as well as an alignment with our team's DNA and people-centric company culture. While we didn't need funding, we are confident that this partnership will help propel Revizto forward, providing perspective and resources that will allow us to accelerate development and market expansion, while maintaining a focus on delivering high-quality user-centric solutions."

This partnership comes at a time of strong momentum, growth and innovation for Revizto. The company's latest product releases—including the launch of their groundbreaking Phone App and built-in Clash Automation, Augmented Reality (AR), and QR code generation functionality —underscore Revizto's commitment to deliver leading technological advancements in the AECO sector. These innovations are designed to enhance user experience and project outcomes by enabling real-time collaboration and decision-making. Additionally, Revizto was recently honored with Switzerland's Best Managed Companies award , recognizing the company's overall business performance and management practices, further validating its dedication to excellence in the industry.

"As the number and complexity of construction and infrastructure projects increases globally, we believe the AECO industry is ripe for digitalization. With an innovative platform – differentiated by its use of gaming technology, mobile accessibility and user-centric features – Revizto has seen enthusiastic user adoption across 80,000 projects worldwide, driving impressive, profitable growth for the past several years," said Antony Clavel, a Managing Director with Summit Partners who has joined the Revizto Board of Directors. "We truly believe Revizto is becoming the industry standard among the largest and most respected construction and engineering firms around the world, and we are excited to be a part of the company's future as they continue to deliver solutions needed to push the industry forward."

About Revizto

Revizto, a Swiss-based company, launched coordination software for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction & Operation (AECO) industry in 2012 and quickly became the fastest-growing Integrated Collaboration Platform. Using gaming technology and cloud solutions, Revizto provides a collaboration platform for 3D and 2D workflows that enables users to work and communicate with all project stakeholders in a unified single environment. The platform is utilized globally for real-time coordination, automated clash detection, and issue tracking throughout the lifecycle of a building or infrastructure project.

Revizto empowers teams to drive accountability, improve timelines and maximize cost-savings by connecting contributors from across platforms, model types and teams, from in-office, on-site, and any device. As a result, thousands of firms around the world are using Revizto to make better decisions and minimize rework.

About Summit Partners

‍Founded in 1984, Summit Partners is a global alternative investment firm with capital dedicated to growth equity, fixed income, and public equity opportunities. Summit invests across growth sectors of the economy and has invested in more than 550 companies in technology, healthcare, and other growth industries. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe and invests in companies around the world. For more information, please visit www.summitpartners.com or follow on LinkedIn .

