Revizto launches renewed brand and mission focus for next phase of growth

As project delivery grows more complex and constrained, the company is sharpening how it presents itself to the market.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revizto, the leading collaboration platform for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operations (AECO) industry, today announced the launch of a refreshed brand identity, marking the company's next phase of global growth.

Revizto's brand refresh mirrors the increasing scale and coordination demands of modern construction. Post this Reflecting the realities of modern project delivery.

The update reflects how Revizto is applied today across large-scale projects, where rising expectations, tighter timelines, constrained budgets and cross-disciplinary coordination leave little margin for error. While Revizto's mission and product remain unchanged, the refreshed brand and new website are designed to better reflect the realities of modern delivery and the role the software plays in supporting it.

Revizto is relied on by more than 1,000 customers and has supported over 80,000 initiatives built worldwide to date, with 280 terabytes of 3D model data stored and rendered on the platform. By bringing architects, engineers, contractors and owners into a shared 2D and 3D environment, Revizto helps streamline workflows, surface issues earlier and support more confident decision-making throughout the lifecycle of a program.

Arman Gukasyan, Founder and CEO of Revizto, said: "Our DNA hasn't changed. We're still focused on helping people work together better and avoid unnecessary friction. What has changed is the reality of today's work. Projects are bigger, faster-moving and far less forgiving. This evolution reflects that reality and the responsibility we take on when organizations rely on Revizto to power efficiency. At the same time, it reflects our ambitious growth goals as we step into a larger and more visible role across the industry."

The announcement follows the platform's recent Revizto for Infrastructure release, which introduced new capabilities aimed at reducing tedious, manual work and improving navigation across long, linear projects, helping railways, roads, bridges and tunnels be delivered on time and on budget.

Revizto is trusted on some of the most demanding programs globally, including Australia's Snowy 2.0 hydroelectric project. In the United States, the platform has been used on major developments such as the recently unveiled Pittsburgh International Airport Airside Renovation, the Tennessee Titans Stadium, the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, and the UCSF Health Helen Diller Hospital in California.

The refreshed brand launches alongside a new website, providing a clearer and more consistent expression of Revizto as it continues to support work across infrastructure, healthcare, aviation and commercial construction sectors.

More information is available at revizto.com.

About Revizto

Revizto enables the people behind the world's most important structures to do their best work. We connect architects, engineers, contractors and owners to deliver projects on time and on budget. By uniting teams in one shared 2D/3D space across the entire building lifecycle, we drive maximum collaboration and results. From airports to hospitals to data centers, Revizto empowers clients like Jacobs, AECOM, AtkinsRéalis, Skanska, and Stantec to deliver critical infrastructure without risk or waste, for a world that's built to last. Our technology is built on a gaming engine, making it unbreakable for construction's toughest conditions and most complex projects. It works everywhere teams need it—in the office or on-site, across all devices. Backed by Summit Partners, Revizto is headquartered in Switzerland and has team members across the globe.

SOURCE Revizto