Revlon and Authentic Brands Group Announce Global Fragrance License for Legendary Sportswear Brand Champion

Deal Marks Second Licensing Agreement of the Year Between Revlon and ABG

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revlon Consumer Products LLC today announced a new global fragrance licensing agreement with Authentic Brands Group's Champion, the iconic American sportswear brand. This agreement expands Revlon's fragrance portfolio and sets the stage for the launch of Champion's first-ever signature fragrance collection, debuting in 2027.

Commenting on the agreement, Michelle Peluso, CEO of Revlon said: "Champion's strong heritage and cultural relevance make it a powerful partner for Revlon. We are excited to welcome Champion into our portfolio of brands at this crucial time for both Champion and Revlon. As we focus on appealing to the next generation, we're thrilled to bring Champion's energy into the world of fragrance, another step forward in Revlon's resurgence."

The upcoming fragrance line will channel Champion's heritage and modern aesthetic, offering signature scents for men and women that reflect the brand's ethos: bold, confident, and unapologetically original.

"This partnership with Revlon is a natural extension of Champion's evolution," said Jarrod Weber, Global President – Sports & Lifestyle at Authentic Brands Group, owner of Champion. "As we expand our footprint in fashion and lifestyle, fragrance is the next frontier. And Revlon, a long-standing, trusted, and proven partner to Authentic, is uniquely positioned to help us craft a sensory experience that resonates with our global audience."

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for both brands. Champion's resurgence — fueled by nostalgic appeal, strategic collaborations, and a fresh retail presence — aligns seamlessly with Revlon's revitalized focus on fragrance innovation and cultural relevance. The Champion fragrance collection will be available globally in 2027, with further details to be revealed in the coming months.

This news follows a series of bold moves by Revlon to reinvigorate its fragrance business, including the launch of ABG brand, Juicy Couture's latest fragrance launch, Just Moi. This new pillar has reignited consumer excitement around one of Revlon's most iconic scent brands. This deal, along with other recent announcements, reflect Revlon's strategic commitment to building a culturally resonant, lifestyle-driven fragrance portfolio for the next generation.

About Revlon Consumer Products LLC

Revlon Consumer Products LLC ("Revlon") has developed a long-standing reputation as a color authority and beauty trendsetter in the world of color cosmetics and hair care. Since its breakthrough launch of the first opaque nail enamel in 1932, Revlon has provided consumers with high quality product innovation, performance and sophisticated glamour. In 2016, Revlon acquired the iconic Elizabeth Arden company and its portfolio of brands, including its leading designer and celebrity fragrances. Today, Revlon's diversified portfolio of brands is sold in over 100 countries around the world in most retail distribution channels, including prestige, salon, mass, and online. Revlon is among the leading global beauty companies, with some of the world's most iconic and desired brands and product offerings in color cosmetics, skin care, hair color, hair care and fragrances under brands such as Revlon, Revlon Professional, Elizabeth Arden, Almay, Mitchum, American Crew, Creme of Nature, CND, Cutex, Juicy Couture, Elizabeth Taylor, Curve, John Varvatos and Christina Aguilera.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a unified platform that integrates M&A, licensing, brand strategy and digital innovation to unlock the power of its global portfolio. It connects iconic sports, lifestyle, entertainment and media brands with best-in-class partners to optimize long-term value in the marketplace. Authentic owns more than 50 global brands, generating approximately $32 billion in annual retail sales. These brands have a significant presence in 150 countries, with more than 13,000 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops, as well as 400,000 points of sale worldwide. Authentic's portfolio of globally recognized brands includes Shaquille O'Neal, David Beckham, Reebok, Champion, Nautica, Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, Sports Illustrated, Eddie Bauer, Aéropostale, Lucky Brand, Nine West, Brooks Brothers, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto, Quiksilver, Billabong, Sperry, Hunter and Ted Baker. Through its joint venture with Saks Global, Authentic Luxury Group (ALG), it drives growth for luxury and accessible luxury brands, including Barneys New York, Judith Leiber, Hervé Léger, Vince, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks OFF 5TH.

For more information, visit authentic.com.

Follow Authentic on LinkedIn, Instagram and WeChat.

About Champion

Since 1919, Champion has offered a full line of innovative athletic apparel for men and women, including activewear, sweats, tees, sports bras, team uniforms, footwear and accessories. Today, as a lifestyle brand born from sport, Champion uses innovative design and state-of-the-art product testing to ensure uncompromised quality and innovative apparel for consumers. Beyond its products, the brand's mission is to provide every Champion a canvas to live their true purpose; rooted in the belief that Champions are defined not by what they make, but by what they do with it. Champion wants to inspire others to not just win, but to Champion a better tomorrow, and is dedicated to supporting creators by giving them a platform to tell their stories, support their values, and communities.

Learn more at champion.com.

SOURCE Revlon