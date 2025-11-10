Revlon Launches Super Lustrous Ultra™ Lipstick Exclusively at Ulta Beauty

The new take on the successful franchise combines the vibrant color payoff of a lipstick with the nourishing power of a lip balm in Revlon's first-of-its-kind formula

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Revlon® Color Cosmetics, a global leader in makeup and beauty innovation, is proud to announce the launch of its newest breakthrough in lip color: Super Lustrous Ultra™ Lipstick, a premium-tier addition to the iconic Super Lustrous franchise. Available exclusively at Ulta Beauty, this luxurious lipstick redefines what it means to deliver high-impact color with the care of a lip balm and introduces new, luxe packaging.

"As one of Revlon's most iconic and best-selling franchises, Super Lustrous™ has long been a gateway to color innovation. With the launch of Revlon Super Lustrous Ultra™, we saw a unique opportunity to build on that legacy – creating a lipstick that offers the elevated experience of a prestige product, while remaining true to our commitment to accessible beauty," said Erika Woods, SVP of Mass Marketing. "We are thrilled to launch with Ulta Beauty and tap into our shared community of beauty enthusiasts, who will immediately recognize the elevated experience Super Lustrous Ultra™ delivers."

Designed to condition over time and provide lasting moisture, this smudge-resistant formula leaves lips with a rejuvenated, supple appearance. Revlon Super Lustrous Ultra™ Lipstick delivers rich, creamy color, comfortable wear, and a unique blend of skin-caring ingredients, all housed in luxe, shimmery packaging for an elevated experience from the first swipe to the last.

"We're delighted to be the exclusive retailer for the new Revlon Super Lustrous Ultra™ Lipstick, just in time for the holiday season," said Kaitlin Rinehart, Vice President of Merchandising, Ulta Beauty. "This launch exemplifies Revlon's continued commitment to creating high-performance, skin-caring color that empowers beauty lovers to look and feel their best, at an accessible price point. We're proud to partner with Revlon to bring this elevated lip experience to new and existing guests seeking confidence, comfort, and timeless glamour throughout the holidays and beyond."

Super Lustrous Ultra™ features a new hydrating formula with benefits including:

Lips feel moisturized after one week of use thanks to Moisture Wear Technology, featuring a unique polymer and squalane system, as well as cold-pressed murumuru butter to improve the skin barrier and condition lips over time; and orchid extract for a luxurious, comfortable feel. High Impact Pigments: Intense color payoff with optical diffusing powder adds a blurring effect, and is available in 10 highly pigmented shades that flatter a variety of skin tones year-round.

Delivers lightweight, comfortable wear with resistance to feathering and smudging. Luxe Packaging: High-shine sparkle packaging features a signature gold shimmer that is smooth to the touch, along with Revlon embossed bullet with prestige-inspired fishtail shape.

Super Lustrous Ultra™ Lipstick comes in 10 trans-seasonal shades: Sunkissed (pinky tan), Cashmere (mid-tone nude), Rosewood (muted rose), Sedona (rich warm wine, similar to Revlon's Rum Raisin), Fireside (soft red, similar to Revlon's Wine With Everything), Heatwave (bold classic red), Blackberry (deep bordeaux red), Cosmos (soft dusty mauve), Tulip (pink lilac), and Bermuda (vibrant peach coral).

Retailing at $15.99, Revlon Super Lustrous Ultra™ Lipstick is now available to shop on Ulta.com, and will launch at select locations on January 18, 2026. High-resolution images can be found here.

About Revlon:

Revlon Consumer Products LLC ("Revlon") has developed a long-standing reputation as a color authority and beauty trendsetter in the world of color cosmetics and hair care. Since its breakthrough launch of the first opaque nail enamel in 1932, Revlon has provided consumers with high-quality product innovation, performance and sophisticated glamour. In 2016, Revlon acquired the iconic Elizabeth Arden company and its portfolio of brands, including its leading designer and celebrity fragrances. Today, Revlon's diversified portfolio of brands is sold in over 100 countries around the world in most retail distribution channels, including prestige, salon, mass, and online. Revlon is among the leading global beauty companies, with some of the world's most iconic and desired brands and product offerings in color cosmetics, skin care, hair color, hair care and fragrances under brands such as Revlon, Revlon Professional, Elizabeth Arden, Almay, Mitchum, American Crew, Creme of Nature, CND, Cutex, Juicy Couture, Elizabeth Taylor, Curve, John Varvatos and Christina Aguilera.

