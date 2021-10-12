Revlon® Hair Tools Kicks Off Celebration of Quinceañeras and Their Beauty Traditions

EL PASO, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Helen of Troy, licensee and distributor of Revlon® Hair Tools, wants to celebrate quinceañeras—young women celebrating their fifteenth birthday, a meaningful milestone in Hispanic culture. To spotlight and honor the quinceañeras beauty traditions and special "getting ready" moments that happen between the quinceañeras and their families, Revlon® Hair Tools is kicking off the "Spin Towards Your Quinceañera" contest and invites young women who are planning their quinceañeras to submit their dream hairstyles and creative visions for their celebrations.

With the "Spin Towards Your Quinceañera" contest, Revlon® Hair Tools is offering the chance for three quinceañeras to each win up to 25 boxes filled with Revlon's newest hair styling tools for herself, her family and her damas. Prize total valued up to approximately $5,000, the Revlon® Hair Tools "Spin Towards Your Quinceañera" prize boxes may include Revlon Volumizer PLUS, Revlon Double Straight Dual Plate Straightener and Revlon Mix Curler Adjustable Curling Wand. One grand prize winner will also have the opportunity for her quinceañera to be featured in a leading Hispanic media publication.

"Among many Hispanic families, a quinceañera marks one of the most important moments in a young woman's life. It's a joyous occasion rich with traditions that she commemorates with her closest friends and family," said Vanessa Sobers, VP of Marketing, Beauty at Helen of Troy. "With this contest, we want to celebrate the time-honored traditions of a quinceañera and the amazing hairstyles we see at these events by equipping the birthday girl, her damas and her family with premium styling tools to help their creative vision of beauty come to life."

The contest is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are at least 14 years old at the time of entry, and whose quinceañeras will take place before January 31, 2022. Entries must be submitted between October 12, 2021 and November 30, 2021 to be considered, and winners will be announced in the weeks following. More information about the contest -- including full entry rules and forms -- is available at www.RevlonHairTools.com/QuinceContest.

