Revlon Taps Country Superstar Megan Moroney for its "Revlon Be Unforgettable" Campaign

An award-winning artist redefining modern femininity, Moroney brings a fresh, contemporary sensibility to the storied platform – pairing effortless glamour with authenticity and creative expression. As she embarks on her first massive arena tour – THE CLOUD 9 TOUR – she represents a new generation of women shaping culture on their own terms, reinforcing that true impact is rooted not only in beauty, but also in depth, confidence and self‑definition.

"This campaign represents a truth I believe in: beauty is only one part of what makes someone unforgettable," added Moroney. "There's power in reminding women they can take up space and lead with confidence, authenticity and strength. Being part of that message means a lot to me."

Moroney is among the women to be introduced as part of the global platform, developed in partnership with Colle McVoy, Revlon's newest creative partner, and the brand's in‑house creative team. They represent multifaceted cultural forces whose influence extends far beyond the mirror – spanning different career paths, life stages, and expressions of modern femininity. By partnering with Moroney, Revlon bridges its rich history with the energy of Gen Z and beyond. Her rapid rise – from her debut album Lucky to her 2024 sophomore success Am I Okay? – mirrors the Revlon consumer: confident, evolving and drawn to beauty that feels polished yet unapologetically her own.

"Revlon Be Unforgettable" debuts at a pivotal moment for the brand, following the introduction of a wave of next‑generation launches designed for today's consumer, such as the revitalization of Revlon's PhotoReady™ Collection – a suite of skincare‑inspired, performance‑driven formulas that visibly lift, blur, plump, and perfect. Moroney will appear in a number of campaigns, including creative for this marque collection and the Glimmer franchise. As the campaign unfolds, Revlon will spotlight these innovations alongside its most beloved, timeless formulas, showcasing the full spectrum of modern glamour.

About Revlon

Revlon Consumer Products LLC ("Revlon") has developed a long-standing reputation as a color authority and beauty trendsetter in the world of color cosmetics and hair care. Since its breakthrough launch of the first opaque nail enamel in 1932, Revlon has provided consumers with high-quality product innovation, performance and sophisticated glamour. In 2016, Revlon acquired the iconic Elizabeth Arden company and its portfolio of brands, including its leading designer and celebrity fragrances. Today, Revlon's diversified portfolio of brands is sold in over 100 countries around the world in most retail distribution channels, including prestige, salon, mass, and online. Revlon is among the leading global beauty companies, with some of the world's most iconic and desired brands and product offerings in color cosmetics, skin care, hair color, hair care and fragrances under brands such as Revlon, Revlon Professional, Elizabeth Arden, Almay, Mitchum, American Crew, Creme of Nature, CND, Cutex, Juicy Couture, Elizabeth Taylor, Curve, John Varvatos and Christina Aguilera.

About Colle McVoy

Colle McVoy is a full-service, certified B Corp agency that builds enduring relationships between forward-thinking brands and people through integrated strategy, creative, media, and communications. Recognized as an Adweek Agency of the Year honoree, an Ad Age A-List Standout Agency, and a Fast Company Most Innovative Company, the agency partners with iconic brands including 3M, Dairy Queen, Perdue Farms, McCormick & Company, Revlon, Target, U.S. Bank, and more.

Colle McVoy is part of DonerColle Partners, a strategic alliance built to help brands that move America through integrated, AI-enhanced creativity and production.

For more information, visit collemcvoy.com and donercolle.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Megan Moroney

MULTI-PLATINUM hitmaker, critically adored singer/songwriter, record-breaking headliner — just a few years after making her debut, Megan Moroney has ascended to a truly stratospheric level of stardom. Now entering a next-level era with her third studio album Cloud 9, the Georgia-bred phenomenon cemented her status as a towering force in Country music with her PLATINUM-certified sophomore LP Am I Okay? — a 2024 release that marked the year's third-biggest Billboard 200 debut from a female Country artist and earned raves from major publications like The New York Times and Rolling Stone (including gracing the cover of the iconic magazine's Future of Music issue). Since the arrival of the blockbuster album (whose standouts include her 2X PLATINUM No. 1 hit "Am I Okay?" and PLATINUM-certified "No Caller ID"), the Emo Cowgirl has made history with her game-changing AM I OKAY? TOUR — a SOLD-OUT headline run that shattered attendance records at multiple venues throughout the U.S. With over 5.3 BILLION total global streams across all platforms (thanks in part to her 5X PLATINUM No. 1 hit "Tennessee Orange," from her acclaimed 2023 debut Lucky), Moroney's fast-growing list of accolades includes being honored as Storyteller of the Year at Variety's 2025 Hitmakers celebration and receiving the Rulebreaker Award at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event, in addition to winning the first-ever Best Country prize at the 2025 MTV VMAs, New Female Artist of the Year at the 2024 ACM Awards, and New Artist of the Year at the 2024 CMA Awards. With its tracklist including chart-climbing hits like "Beautiful Things" and "6 Months Later" (her highest Billboard Hot 100 debut to date), Cloud 9 will be followed by THE CLOUD 9 TOUR — a massive international headline run featuring stops at some of the biggest arenas in North America, Europe, and the UK.

SOURCE Revlon