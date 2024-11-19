Revlon Signs Lease to Relocate its New Jersey-based Science and Innovation Lab to The Northeast Science & Technology (NEST) Center

KENILWORTH, N.J., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northeast Science and Technology (NEST) Center, a premier 100+ acre campus dedicated to research and development innovations, announced today that Revlon, a global leader in cosmetics and personal care, will relocate its New Jersey-based science and innovation (R&D) lab to the NEST campus.

Lise Jorgensen, Revlon's Chief Scientific Officer, said: "Revlon selected NEST for its existing lab infrastructure, which will help us further amplify our innovation capabilities, and provide a state-of-the-art setting to meet our specific R&D needs. This substantial investment in our R&D capabilities marks a critical and exciting step in Revlon's future and reinforces our commitment to develop the most advanced consumer-inspired products for our brands around the world."

Revlon's research labs, pilot manufacturing, and office functions will be centralized within a 62,000-square-foot space within the 1.2M SF building now known as 15 NEST, the building that up until recently served as Merck's global research headquarters. Notably, Revlon will be the first tenant to occupy 15 NEST since Merck's departure earlier this year.

"Revlon's decision to join NEST is an exciting step towards our vision of a dynamic, collaborative, innovation ecosystem," said Matthew Flath, Onyx Equities' Senior Vice President Asset Management, who oversees the NEST campus. "With their decades-long legacy in beauty and personal care, Revlon complements the forward-thinking research environment at NEST and is helping to establish a community where leading science and technology companies unite to innovate, thrive, and elevate industry standards."

Revlon's decision to join NEST comes on the heels of CoreWeave's recent announcement that it plans to lease 280,000 square feet of space on the campus. Both companies cited NEST's ideal location and best-in-class lab and utility infrastructure as part of their selection criteria.

JLL represented the ownership group of Onyx Equities, Machine Investment Group, and Pivot Real Estate Partners; and Newmark represented Revlon.

To learn more about NEST's growth and the opportunities it offers, visit NESTCenter.com.

About Northeast Science and Technology (NEST) Center

Conveniently located in Kenilworth, NJ, the Northeast Science and Technology (NEST) Center is a 100+ acre campus that is purpose-built and zoned for life science innovation, answering a need for immediately available, turn-key, and customizable office, laboratory, and bio-manufacturing space in the tri-state area. Formerly the global headquarters of Merck, the Onyx Equities-led venture acquired the campus February 2023 and have since begun work with partners Machine Investment Group, Pivot Real Estate Partners, and Outshine Properties to develop it into a hub of research and innovation in the Northeast region of the United States. For more information about NEST, visit www.NestCenter.com .

About Onyx Equities, LLC

Headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey, Onyx Equities, LLC is a leading full-service real estate firm specializing in investment, asset repositioning, and ground-up development. Since its founding in 2004, Onyx has acquired more than $4 billion worth of diverse real estate assets throughout New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, and has executed over $1 billion in capital improvement projects under its signature repositioning program. For more information about Onyx Equities, visit www.OnyxEquities.com .

About Machine Investment Group

Machine Investment Group is a real estate investment platform focused on investing in opportunistic, distressed, and special situations across all major asset classes in diverse geographies throughout the United States. Machine principals are directly responsible for deploying over $2.0 BN in capital to date. With a strong reputation, solutions-oriented approach, and extensive lender relationships, Machine aims to deliver consistent, opportunistic returns while minimizing losses. For more information, please visit https://machineinv.com/ .

About Revlon Group Holdings LLC

Revlon Group Holdings LLC ("Revlon") has developed a long-standing reputation as a color authority and beauty trendsetter in the world of color cosmetics and hair care. Since its breakthrough launch of the first opaque nail enamel in 1932, Revlon has provided consumers with high quality product innovation, performance and sophisticated glamour. In 2016, Revlon acquired the iconic Elizabeth Arden company and its portfolio of brands, including its leading designer and celebrity fragrances. Today, Revlon's diversified portfolio of brands is sold in over 100 countries around the world in most retail distribution channels, including prestige, salon, mass, and online. Revlon is among the leading global beauty companies, with some of the world's most iconic and desired brands and product offerings in color cosmetics, skin care, hair color, hair care and fragrances under brands such as Revlon, Revlon Professional, Elizabeth Arden, Almay, Mitchum, CND, American Crew, Creme of Nature, Cutex, Juicy Couture, Elizabeth Taylor, Curve, John Varvatos and Christina Aguilera.

