Revnue Names John Cortez as Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revnue Corporation announced today that veteran technology leader John Cortez has joined the company as a Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer. As COO, Mr. Cortez will lead the company's global operations and will also be responsible for designing and implementing policies and procedures that promote the company culture. He will support Co-Founder and CEO Sunny Sharma in executing the company's strategy and vision to bring AI-powered digital contract management to the world. Mr. Cortez is a graduate of the Pepperdine University Presidents and Key Executives MBA program (PKE Cohort 138) and currently serves in the California State Guard.

Revnue Helps Procurement Teams Revy the Revnue Bot

"I am thrilled to welcome John Cortez to the team as our new COO," said Sunny Sharma, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Revnue. "John brings enormous depth and operations experience to Revnue and will help us achieve our 2021 goals and beyond."

"John understands the global market, operational tactics, and the contract management space in a way that very few executives can and has a proven track record of managing global operations," said Michael Ngo, Co-founder and CTO at Revnue. "He's joining our growing team at the perfect time to boost our operational expansion."

Cortez joins Revnue with more than 20 years of technology, operations, cloud and infrastructure experience, most recently serving as Vice President of Cloud Engineering at CU Direct, a leading provider of enterprise lending solutions to over 1,000 lending institutions and over 14,000 auto dealerships. Prior to CU Direct, Cortez held leadership positions at Microsoft, Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., VMWare, Cheetah Digital, and Risk Management Solutions.

"From my initial conversations with the co-founders and team at Revnue, two things were clear: Revnue is building a game changing solution and the company is well positioned to execute on that vision. I'm excited to join the team, and help build and scale the organization to support our customers and partners as we bring contract lifecycle management to the world." said Cortez.

About Revnue

Revnue is an AI-powered intelligent digital contract management platform that is transforming the way organizations manage their contracts. By making contract management accessible to everyone, from small businesses to very large enterprises, the company aims to make a positive impact on millions of customers across the globe. The company was founded by a team of veterans from Microsoft, Amazon, Experian, IBM, Warner Bros., and Vmware who have years of experience in digital contracting and a deep passion for technology. More information on Revnue can be found at the official website: www.revnue.com. Follow @revnuecorp on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Cindy Wu

[email protected]

626-244-3800

SOURCE Revnue

Related Links

http://www.revnue.com

