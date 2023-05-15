Revo Opens Flagship Store in Barcelona

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revo, the premium, high-quality performance sunglass company, announced today the opening of their first flagship store in Barcelona, Spain. The store is located on Baixada de la Llibreteria, in the Gothic Quarter, one of the city's most charming and highly trafficked districts.

The newly completed store will bring a unique and immersive shopping experience to Revo fans and newcomers to see the entire brand under one roof. It will house the company's entire lens palette featuring Revo's signature NASA-based lens technology, newly released audio-capable sunglass collection as well as men and women's performance styles including collaborations with Hall of Fame golfer Annika Sorenstam, Alpine ski legend Bode Miller and Peloton Instructor Kendall Toole.

"We are so excited to open our first retail store in Barcelona as it's a tourist gateway to the world," said Revo Senior Executive and former Pearle Europe/GrandVision Retail Specialist Gabor Kereszturi. "We look forward to expanding our global retail presence with a location in New York City under consideration as well."

Founded in 1985, Revo quickly became a performance eyewear leader in polarized lens technology and known for its mineral glass lenses. Its distinctive eyewear competes with Ray-Ban, Oakley, Maui Jim, and Costa del Mar. While not widely distributed in traditional optical channels, consumers who try Revo are loyal to the brand and its version of original American cool.

All purchases at the Barcelona store will be packed in a complimentary, limited edition Revo Barcelona tote bag which will be available to purchase on Revo.com starting in mid-May.

"We have high hopes for the success of the new Barcelona store; in the coming months, we will evaluate opening a location in the United States," said Cliff Robinson, Revo CEO.

To learn more about Revo and its new store location please visit: https://revo.com/

About Revo

Founded in 1985, Revo quickly became a global performance eyewear brand known as the leader in polarized lens technology. Revo sunglasses were first created by utilizing lens technology developed by NASA as solar protection for satellites. Now, more than 35 years later, Revo continues to build on its rich tradition of technology and innovation by offering the clearest and most advanced high-contrast polarized eyewear in the world.

